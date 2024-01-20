Jose Lopez Elected New President of Otay Water District Board

In a move marking the commencement of a new era in water management, Jose Lopez, a director representing division four, was unanimously chosen as the new president of the Otay Water District board of directors during the annual officer elections for 2024. Alongside him, Ryan Keyes from division two and Mark Robak from division five were elected as vice president and treasurer respectively.

Jose Lopez: A Commitment to Sustainable Water Management

Jose Lopez is not a newcomer to the board. His service history spans from 2001 to 2016 and picks up again from December 2020 onwards. Known for his dedication to collaboration, transparency, and particularly to sustainable water management, Lopez aims to ensure the availability of high-quality and reliable water for the community he serves. His election as president is a testament to his unwavering commitment.

An Extensive Background in Public Service

Lopez's multifaceted public service career is highlighted by his role as an Assistant Fire Marshal with the San Diego Fire Department, where he retired in 2011. His involvement with various local organizations and task forces aimed at water management and economic development further solidifies his qualifications for the role of president of the board.

Looking Ahead: Lopez's Leadership Until 2025

With previous experience as board president, vice president, and treasurer, Lopez is well-equipped to navigate the future of water management in his district. He is set to lead the board until the next elections in January 2025. In addition to his service on the board, Lopez's broader contributions to community safety extend to his involvement with safety commissions in Chula Vista, where he currently resides.