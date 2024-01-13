Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars' Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Three transition year students from Ballymahon Vocational School in Co. Longford, Ireland, have submitted a project to the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition exploring the effectiveness of cow collars. Grace Cassell, Keira Hopkins, and Lára Flood, all 16 years old and hailing from farming backgrounds, designed this project to ascertain whether cow collars can benefit dairy farmers by reducing labor and improving the health and well-being of cows.

Cow Collar Study: Bridging Tradition and Technology

With the rising age profile of Irish farmers, the need for labor-saving technologies is more pressing than ever. Motivated by their own experiences in farming, the students embarked on this project to illuminate the potential benefits of cow collars. Their project involved creating two surveys, one for farmers who use cow collars and another for those who don't. The aim was to gain insights into the farmers' opinions on labor, fertility, and herd health, thereby providing a comprehensive outlook on the subject.

Collaborations and Field Visits

The students collaborated with companies that sell cow collars, such as Censortec and Lely, to obtain sample collars and access to relevant apps for demonstration purposes. Visiting farms and engaging directly with farmers proved instrumental in gaining firsthand experiences with cow collars. This fieldwork gave the students an in-depth understanding of the practicalities and challenges of using such technology in everyday farming.

The Future of Farming

The students expressed a desire to extend their research and explore other emerging farm technologies that could aid farmers in making informed decisions for increasing efficiency and reducing labor. With Grace's aspiration to continue her research in agriculture and Keira and Lára's ambitions for careers in veterinary medicine and agriculture respectively, the project serves as a stepping stone towards their future contributions to the field. In the larger context, the project underscores the need to blend traditional farming practices with modern technology in an effort to support the farming community and ensure the sustainability of the sector.