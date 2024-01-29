Iranian FM Meets Pakistani Counterpart in Islamabad, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

In an effort to bolster diplomatic relations amid strained ties, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian embarked on a daylong visit to Islamabad, Pakistan. He was warmly received by Pakistan's Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jillani at the Islamabad Foreign Office in the early hours of Monday.

High-Level Meetings and Talks

The visit witnessed a one-on-one meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Jillani, followed by delegation-level talks and a joint press conference. The Iranian Foreign Minister is also slated to meet Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar. His arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase was marked by a reception led by Additional Foreign Secretary Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

Aiming to Strengthen Ties

The primary objective of the visit is to enhance ties after a period of strained relations due to a breach of Pakistan's airspace by Iran and a subsequent military strike by Pakistan within Iran targeting terrorists of Pakistani origin. This meeting follows an agreement made on January 22 to reinstate envoys to their respective posts.

Addressing the Recent Strains

Iran also expressed condolences for the killing of nine Pakistani laborers on its soil. The Iranian envoy to Pakistan condemned the killings, underscoring both countries' shared determination to prevent such incidents from impairing their relations. The situation introduces complex geopolitical dynamics, with Pakistan's military using fighter jets from the US, China, and France, thus implying that foreign weapons were likely employed in the recent attacks.

Restoring Bilateral Relations

Both foreign ministers agreed to establish a high-level constructive mechanism to oversee progress in various areas of cooperation and to collaborate in combating terrorism in their respective regions. This visit is especially significant in the wake of recent border tensions and deadly attacks in the border region of Baluchistan.