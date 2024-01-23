Ioan Gruffudd Finds Love Amidst Turmoil: Announces Engagement to Bianca Wallace

Actor Ioan Gruffudd, acclaimed for his roles in 'Forever' and 'Fantastic Four,' has publicly announced his engagement to girlfriend Bianca Wallace, a heartwarming development following a contentious divorce from his former wife Alice Evans. The engagement comes amidst turbulent times, with Gruffudd and Wallace officially confirming their relationship in October 2021, right in the midst of the actor's highly publicized and messy split from Evans, his wife of 13 years.

A Bitter End

The divorce proceedings between Gruffudd and Evans, which concluded in July 2023, were punctuated by a bitter custody battle over their two daughters and allegations of an affair. Evans leveraged social media to accuse Gruffudd of maintaining a clandestine relationship with her friend Wallace prior to their separation. The initial announcement of the separation was made by Evans in early 2021 when she stated that Gruffudd no longer loved her.

Amidst the Storm

During the divorce proceedings, Gruffudd was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Evans in February 2022. However, amidst these challenges, Gruffudd has steadfastly supported Wallace, who has been living with multiple sclerosis since the age of 25. In return, Wallace has often taken to social media to express her admiration for Gruffudd and celebrate his unwavering presence in her life.

A New Chapter

Gruffudd and Wallace's engagement marks a new beginning for the couple after a tumultuous period in their lives. The couple's announcement on Instagram featured a photo of Wallace proudly showcasing her emerald engagement ring, a symbol of their commitment to each other. As they embark on this new journey, Gruffudd and Wallace continue to inspire many with their resilience, demonstrating that even amidst adversity, it is possible to find love and happiness.