Instagram’s New Algorithm Changes User Feeds: Older Posts Now More Prominent

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Instagram’s home page feeds have undergone a significant shift with older posts now appearing more prominently. This is attributed to the social media giant’s updated algorithm, which determines the sequence of posts on a user’s feed. The algorithm takes into account multiple factors such as user engagement with content, encompassing likes, shares, saves, and comments. It also gives precedence to accounts users interact with frequently. The revamp is geared towards ensuring that users do not miss out on posts from those they follow or suggested content.

Empowering Users with More Control

Instagram has provided its users with an enhanced level of control over their feeds. A new feature allows users to add up to 50 accounts to their favourites list, and posts from these preferred accounts will be displayed higher in the feed. To elevate an account to favourite status, users can select ‘Add to favourites’ from the options menu above a post, distinguished by three dots. Once an account has been added, it will be marked with a star, symbolizing its elevated standing in the feed.

Additional Features Enhancing User Experience

Besides the algorithm update, Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to share other profiles within their Stories. This feature will display the first three posts, the profile name, and the bio of the shared user, with an option to ‘View Profile’. Moreover, it has recently launched a ‘Add Yours’ sticker feature for Stories, facilitating users to include others’ stories and circulate them.

Boosting Engagement and Interaction

The social media platform’s algorithm also influences what appears on a user’s feed based on their activity on the app, including the posts they like, share, save, and comment on, as well as their interaction with other accounts. Apart from this, Instagram has reportedly shared covert tips with influencers regarding posting frequency, types of posts to increase followers and engagement, and strategies to augment following. These initiatives, together with the new algorithm update, aim at enhancing user engagement and interaction on the platform.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

