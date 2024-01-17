ICB Directs Actions to Uphold Transparency; Concerns Over Proposed Data Protection Act

In a move to uphold transparency, the Information Commission Bangladesh (ICB) has issued a stern warning to Imtiaz Mamun, a residential engineer based at the Isharganj Power Development Board in Mymensingh. The action comes in response to Mamun's delay in addressing two requests for information under the Right to Information Act, 2009. In a parallel directive, the ICB has also called upon the Public Administration Secretary to take necessary actions against Fauzia Nasreen, the former Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Gouripur upazila, citing her role in obstructing the provision of information.

ICB's Directives Upholding Transparency

The directives were issued by a panel consisting of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Dr Abdul Malek, and Information Commissioners Shahidul Alam Jhinuk and Masuda Bhatti. The panel convened a hearing that addressed 11 complaints, successfully resolving nine of them. This information was made public through a press release in Dhaka on January 17, 2024.

Concerns Over Proposed Data Protection Act

Meanwhile, the proposed Data Protection Act (DPA) in Bangladesh has sparked concerns regarding potential human rights violations and business-related issues. Global bodies including the United Nations and Amnesty International have voiced concerns about possible infringements of individuals' privacy rights. The DPA, seen as a facilitator of deep government surveillance and interference with privacy rights, is being scrutinized for its limitations and risks.

UN's Recommendations and Business Impact

The UN has flagged concerns about the definition of sensitive data, access to private data by law enforcement agencies, and the undue pressure on companies to disclose confidential information. The global body has recommended the withdrawal of data localizing obligations and the establishment of independent authorities to prevent abuse. The rapid growth of the digital economy has underscored the need for data privacy. However, imposing blanket restrictions on information flow might not necessarily strengthen consumer protection. A more detailed definition of sensitive data classification, data handover scopes, and sales and marketing scopes is being sought. The DPA's potential impact on business investments and online freedom in Bangladesh has also been questioned.