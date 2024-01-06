Horizon IT Scandal: Metropolitan Police Investigates Fraud Offences

The Metropolitan Police are presently probing into possible fraud offences linked to the infamous Horizon IT scandal that led to over 700 Post Office branch managers being erroneously accused of theft and false accounting due to a faulty accounting system. The investigation, kicked off in January 2020, encompasses potential offences of perjury and perverting the course of justice attributed to the Post Office’s proceedings. Two individuals have been interviewed under caution, yet no arrests have been made till now.

The Unraveling of the Scandal

The Horizon IT system, unveiled in 1999, was blemished with glitches that led to hundreds of wrongful convictions and legal disputes spanning two decades. Over 700 Post Office branch managers were wrongfully convicted due to this defective accounting software, leading to financial losses and devastating consequences. The scandal, described as the most extensive miscarriage of justice in UK history, has led to 93 overturned convictions so far, but only 27 people have received full and final settlements till this date.

The Impact of ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The Real Story’

The recent four-part mini-series ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The Real Story’ broadcasted on ITV, has significantly escalated public awareness and sympathy for the victims of the scandal. Emphasizing the issue, the drama has encouraged 50 additional potential victims to approach lawyers. The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is also encouraging more victims to come forward, extending assistance for those unsuccessful in their appeals or who pleaded guilty in a magistrate’s court.

Resounding Repercussions

The victims of this scandal have faced severe consequences, including imprisonment, financial ruin, and social ostracism. The Horizon IT scandal, which saw the lives of over 700 staff ruined between 1999 and 2015, has sparked a public outcry, with more than half a million people signing an online petition concerning the scandal. Toby Jones, who portrayed campaigner Alan Bates in the drama, and actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Bates’s partner, have expressed how the show has reignited interest in the case and the pursuit of justice for those affected.