Honolulu Unveils Updated Rules for Shore Water Events with Community Input

In a demonstration of democratic governance and community involvement, the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) in Honolulu has unveiled a newly revised set of rules for Shore Water Events. These updated regulations, made public on January 3, 2024, come as the result of an inclusive process of community outreach and solicited public input, marking a pivotal moment in the administration of the city’s renowned coastal events.

Community Involvement in Rule Revision

The process of revising these rules was not undertaken in isolation. It involved an extensive period of community outreach, featuring various avenues for public input. One such platform was a public meeting held on October 20, 2023, where community members had the opportunity to voice their opinions. Additionally, a survey was conducted where the public could offer their feedback on the proposed changes, further emphasizing the importance of community input in shaping these rules.

Of note is the collaborative effort with the Honolulu Shore Water Advisory Group, a body that played an instrumental role in refining the rules with their expert advice and insight. The involvement of this group underscores the DPR’s commitment to informed decision-making and transparency.

Updated Rules & First Application Deadline

The updated rules are now available for public viewing online, offering a clear outline of the new regulations that will govern the conduct of future Shore Water Events. The DPR has ensured that interested parties and the general public have unrestricted access to these rules, promoting transparency and clarity in their implementation.

Following the release of these rules, the first deadline for application submissions looms on the horizon. It pertains to North Shore surf events scheduled from January 2024 to May 2027. The DPR has called for submissions by 4 p.m. on January 31, and applications must be delivered to the Department of Parks and Recreation Permits Office, located in the Frank Fasi Municipal Building in Honolulu.

This update is a testament to the DPR’s commitment to community engagement, transparency, and the efficient administration of Shore Water Events in Honolulu. It sets a precedent for future rule revisions and paints a picture of a city administration that values community input and the spirit of democracy.