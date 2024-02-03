Historic Waverley Paddle Steamer Set for 2024 Bristol Channel Return after £700,000 Refurbishment

The historic Waverley, the last sea-going paddle steamer globally, is poised to make a triumphant return to the Bristol Channel in 2024. This comes after an extensive £700,000 winter refurbishment, breathing new life into the iconic vessel that was launched on the River Clyde on October 2, 1946.

Steaming Towards a Milestone

The Waverley is scheduled to begin its new season on May 17, a date that coincides with the 50th anniversary of the vessel being gifted to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society for a nominal sum of £1. This year's sailing season not only marks a significant milestone but also the resilience and enduring appeal of the Waverley.

Sailing into New Waters

In 2024, an expanded programme of cruises will allow the Waverley to sail across the Bristol Channel for three weeks in June. This follows the successful return to the channel in June 2023, which included visits to Portishead and Tenby, marking the first time in 20 and 30 years, respectively. Waverley Excursions reported most trips sold out before the ship even arrived at its destinations last year, indicating the high demand and enthusiasm for the historic paddle steamer.

A Fresh Start with a Fresh Coat

The upcoming season will feature an extended range of sailings and departure points, with bookings set to open in early March. As part of the refurbishment, the Waverley's triple expansion steam engine is undergoing an overhaul. Other maintenance work, such as inspection of the paddles and hull, is also being carried out. The steamer will receive a fresh coat of paint during its dry dock session in April, adding a final touch to its comprehensive makeover.