Heartwarming Bond Between Young Couple, Baby, and Elderly Landlord in Shanghai

In a touching tale that has reverberated across social media, a young couple and their baby in Shanghai have formed an extraordinary bond with their 71-year-old landlord. Not just a landlord and tenants, they have become an unconventional family unit, challenging stereotypes and warming hearts across China.

A Family Bond Cultivated Over Time

It began in 2017 when the young wife, fresh out of university, moved to Shanghai for work and rented a room from the elderly widower. As her life unfolded—navigating the dating scene, getting married in 2020, and welcoming their daughter, lovingly nicknamed Ximi, in 2022—the landlord became a constant, supportive figure.

The Landlord as a Guiding Hand

The landlord's role in their lives is more than just a leaseholder. He was there to carry Ximi home from the hospital when she was just a day old, he cooks meals for the family, and even takes care of her when the parents are at work. Every festival and birthday, he showers Ximi with gifts, a testament to his affection for the child.

Challenging Traditional Beliefs

This story strikes a particular chord as the husband, Kang, had contemplated moving out after their marriage to avoid leaving the landlord alone. Instead, they chose to stay, forming a unique familial bond. This scenario challenges the traditional belief that it is unlucky to rent to expecting couples. A superstition rooted in the thought that a newborn takes away fortune while the deceased leave it behind.

This narrative is part of a broader trend where connections between tenants and landlords in China are fostering positive reactions online. Another instance of this trend was seen when a landlord in Zhejiang province offered a rent rebate to his tenant to assist with her children's food expenses.