Hamleys Exits Czech Republic; Prague Store Rebranded as The Playground

In a surprising turn of events, Hamleys, the esteemed British toy retailer, has officially terminated its operations in the Czech Republic. The decision, effective from January 2024, is the result of a contentious licensing dispute. The erstwhile flagship store of Hamleys, situated at Na pripope near the iconic Wenceslas Square in Prague, has undergone a rebranding and is now known as The Playground.

Rebranding Post Holiday Season

The swift transformation unfolded shortly after the Christmas holidays. The process involved a complete changeover from Hamleys signage and products to The Playground's branding. The remodelling extended to the digital realm as well, with social media profiles updated and the Hamleys website redirected to that of the new brand.

Hamleys Vouchers Remain Valid

In an attempt to ensure a seamless transition for its customers, The Playground has confirmed that any existing Hamleys vouchers and cards will still be valid at their stores. This move appears to be a strategic effort to retain the customer base of the previous brand, despite the change in name and overall branding.

The Reason Behind the Rebranding

The decision to rebrand was primarily driven by the failure of local operator Inexad to secure a licensing agreement. This was necessary to continue the use of the Hamleys name, especially after the brand was procured by Reliance Retail in 2019. The rebranding was not limited to the central Prague store. A Hamleys location at Václav Havel Airport's Terminal 1 also underwent a similar transformation.

Interactive Exhibits Remain

Despite the branding change, The Playground continues to offer a variety of interactive exhibits that made the previous Hamleys store a beloved destination. These include a mirror maze, butterfly house, a virtual reality experience, a laser tag arena, and arcade games. The new brand appears to place a more significant emphasis on these interactive elements, aiming to provide an engaging experience for children and families in central Prague, in the spirit of the former Hamleys.