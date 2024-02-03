Germany's Dual Citizenship Reform Amid Nationwide Disruptions and Notable Events

Marking a significant shift in its immigration policy, Germany is poised to pass a momentous reform in its naturalisation law. The landmark legislation, already greenlit by the Bundestag, will grant individuals the privilege of holding multiple nationalities while easing the residency requirement for naturalisation from eight years to a succinct five. An official ratification by the Bundesrat is anticipated, with the law's implementation slated for mid-May.

Transport Strikes Paralyze German Cities

Simultaneously, the nation faces a formidable challenge as local transport strikes cripple operations across all states, sparing only Bavaria. The strikes have engendered substantial disruption in around 80 cities, affecting buses, trams, and public ferry lines. The Hamburg airport, in particular, has been dealt a severe blow, with its operations hamstrung by a security staff strike.

UEFA Announces Base Camps for Euro 2024

In the realm of sports, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has unveiled the 21 base camps for teams participating in Euro 2024, set to be hosted on German soil. Germany, the host nation, will set up its base in Herzogenaurach, the home ground of Adidas, while notable teams like Italy and Portugal have selected different locales.

Deutsche Bank Announces Job Cuts

On the financial front, Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, has disclosed a plan to slash 3,500 jobs in the wake of a 16% slump in net profit, a move contradicting a revenue surge induced by higher European Central Bank interest rates.

Berlin Film Festival Advocates for Iranian Filmmakers

Lastly, in a stirring show of solidarity, the Berlin film festival is championing the cause of two Iranian filmmakers, Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha, who have been barred from travel and face an impending court trial linked to their artistic endeavours. The Berlinale, renowned for its steadfast support of Iran's filmmakers, has issued a clarion call for an end to these restrictions and the restoration of the directors' passports.