German Research Organization Warns Against Antidemocratic Surge

Amid the unsettling rise of antidemocratic groups and ideologies in Germany, the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, a distinguished non-profit research organization, is raising its voice against the threat that this surge poses to the nation's values, business environment and innovation landscape. The organization, while maintaining its neutrality, has taken a firm stance against any form of dehumanization, anti-Semitism, racism, and discrimination.

Fraunhofer's Stand Against Societal Divisions

Fraunhofer asserts the indispensable need for a free and open society that nurtures a rational culture of debate. The organization is actively working towards bridging societal divisions through fact-based communication. It is also fostering innovation to bolster local economies and value chains, thereby countering the divisive forces at work.

Isolationism: A Threat to Business and Innovation

The organization warns that isolationism and antidemocratic tendencies could have far-reaching implications. These could potentially trigger a talent exodus, thereby damaging Germany's standing as a hub for business and innovation. It could also undermine the nation's competitiveness on a global scale.

The Role of Diversity and Respect

Highlighting the critical role of its diverse workforce, including immigrants, Fraunhofer acknowledges the importance of maintaining a robust scientific system. It pledges to protect its employees against any form of attack. The organization's guiding principles and Code of Conduct underscore the significance of internationality, diversity, and respect. These principles align with its participation in the United Nations Global Compact and the Diversity Charter.

Protection of Academic Freedom

Furthermore, the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft emphasizes the protection of academic freedom, as stated in Article 5 (3) of the German Basic Law. It insists on the need for research institutions to remain places of open discourse. The organization reaffirms its commitment to global openness, diversity, democracy, and the rule of law. It categorically rejects extremist agendas of any parties, organizations, or groups.