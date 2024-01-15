Gen Z in Singapore: The New Face of Online Shopping

In an era where online shopping is no longer a novelty but a norm, the preferences of Gen Z consumers in Singapore are reshaping the digital commerce landscape. A recent 2023 report by Meta and Bain & Company reveals a significant trend: 72% of Gen Zers in Singapore choose to shop online, with a sizeable 45% making purchases through social media. The burgeoning rise of social commerce, an alternative to traditional e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee, is projected to see tremendous growth, potentially reaching a whopping $6.99 billion by 2028.

Platforms of Choice: TikTok and Instagram

While Facebook may have pioneered the social media revolution, it is platforms like TikTok and Instagram that win the favor of Gen Z shoppers in Singapore. According to a YouGov survey, these platforms are more appealing to the younger generation for shopping, edging out Facebook’s popularity. TikTok, with its captivating short-video format, is particularly potent, hosting over 15 million businesses eager to reach its 325 million monthly users in Southeast Asia.

Shoppertainment: The $500 billion Market

A novel strategy that has taken hold in the realm of online shopping is ‘Shoppertainment.’ This term refers to the blending of entertainment and informational content to drive purchases, an approach that resonates strongly with the emotional needs of customers. On TikTok, this shoppertainment market is valued at an astonishing $500 billion. By adding a layer of authenticity to products, this approach strikes a chord with Gen Z consumers, who place a high value on genuine, unfiltered content.

Nano Influencers: The Trusted Sources

Adding to the unique dynamic of social commerce is the role of ‘Nano Influencers.’ These individuals, typically boasting a follower count between 1,000 to 10,000, have carved out a niche space within the influencer ecosystem. Their smaller, more engaged audience base makes them highly influential among Gen Z shoppers, who prefer personalised recommendations that align with their specific preferences. Livestreaming on social media platforms also bolsters this trust, offering an enhanced level of interactivity compared to traditional e-commerce experiences.

In conclusion, Gen Zers in Singapore are not just passive consumers but active drivers of a shift in online shopping trends. Their preference for social media platforms, authenticity, and personalised recommendations from trusted sources is not just changing the way we shop but also how businesses approach their online strategies.