First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Advocates for Education and Sustainability at African First Ladies Event

In a significant stride towards gender equity and environmental sustainability, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu of Nigeria, among other African First Ladies, marked her presence at the launch of the 'We Are Equal Campaign' and the 'Zero Waste Movement Agreement'. The event, hosted by the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), unfolded in Maputo, Mozambique.

A Pledge towards Environmental Sustainability & Gender Equity

The campaign underscores the pressing need for collective action in steering the African continent towards a sustainable future, with a particular emphasis on gender equity. Tinubu, in her address, spotlighted her Renewed Hope Initiative, a project that dovetails neatly with her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration's goals. Central to her initiative is the utilization of education as a powerful tool for empowerment.

Education as the Cornerstone of Empowerment

Tinubu divulged plans for an innovative high school tailored for girls, specifically aiming to assist dropouts in resuming their education. The ultimate goal is to enable these young women to penetrate the realms of higher education, thereby opening doors to a multitude of opportunities.

While the First Lady acknowledged the significant progress in waste reduction and recycling achieved through concerted efforts by the government and the private sector, she conceded that there remains a long road ahead. The event, inaugurated by Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, witnessed participation from First Ladies from Zimbabwe, Kenya, Botswana, and Malawi, along with representatives from Rwanda and the Queen of Estwani.