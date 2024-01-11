en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

European Drivers Prefer Used Combustion Engine Cars Over Second-Hand EVs

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
European Drivers Prefer Used Combustion Engine Cars Over Second-Hand EVs

Despite the automotive industry’s drive towards electrification, a majority of European drivers are veering towards used combustion engine vehicles rather than second-hand Electric Vehicles (EVs), according to car dealers. This trend underscores a lingering preference for traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars, even as new car sales increasingly veer towards electric options. The reasons for this shift could range from the higher upfront costs of EVs to anxieties over battery life, charging infrastructure, and the perceived reliability of ICE vehicles.

Cost and Infrastructure Concerns

The higher purchase prices of used EVs compared to ICE vehicles play a significant role in steering buyers away from electric cars. Also, the perceived lack of charging infrastructure and anxieties about driving range are contributing factors to this preference. This trend is undermining the European Union’s (EU’s) goal of cutting road transport emissions and could potentially hamper its emission reduction targets.

Impact on Used Car Market

While the new car market is progressively shifting towards EVs, petrol and diesel cars continue to dominate the second-hand market. Car dealers report that this pattern is shaping the used car market, influencing consumer behavior and potentially extending the lifespan of ICE vehicles on the road. The implications of this trend could be far-reaching, affecting not only the used car market but also the broader transition to electric mobility in Europe.

Government Policies and Market Trends

Some car dealers criticize the German government’s decision to cut support for EV purchases, arguing that it makes achieving national EV uptake targets even more challenging. However, statistics surrounding second-hand vehicle sales are a subject of debate. Advocates for electric mobility challenge the narrative put forward by car dealers, indicating a dynamic and evolving conversation around the future of electric mobility and the role of government policies in shaping market trends.

0
Automotive Europe Social
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
2 hours ago
Guernsey's Controversial Driving Licence Policy: A Balancing Act Between Fairness and Road Safety
In Guernsey, a unique driving policy is raising eyebrows. The policy allows motorists to legally drive on a foreign driving licence for up to a year, regardless of whether they pass or fail the local driving test. This grace period is designed to aid individuals who have moved to Guernsey from a country that lacks
Guernsey's Controversial Driving Licence Policy: A Balancing Act Between Fairness and Road Safety
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
5 hours ago
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
5 hours ago
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
Pageau 9T8: A Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine Unveiled
3 hours ago
Pageau 9T8: A Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine Unveiled
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
4 hours ago
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
CES 2024 Highlights: AI Innovation and the Future of Ambient Computing
4 hours ago
CES 2024 Highlights: AI Innovation and the Future of Ambient Computing
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
24 seconds
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
3 mins
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
5 mins
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
7 mins
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
7 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
7 mins
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
8 mins
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
9 mins
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
40 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
47 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
49 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app