European Drivers Prefer Used Combustion Engine Cars Over Second-Hand EVs

Despite the automotive industry’s drive towards electrification, a majority of European drivers are veering towards used combustion engine vehicles rather than second-hand Electric Vehicles (EVs), according to car dealers. This trend underscores a lingering preference for traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars, even as new car sales increasingly veer towards electric options. The reasons for this shift could range from the higher upfront costs of EVs to anxieties over battery life, charging infrastructure, and the perceived reliability of ICE vehicles.

Cost and Infrastructure Concerns

The higher purchase prices of used EVs compared to ICE vehicles play a significant role in steering buyers away from electric cars. Also, the perceived lack of charging infrastructure and anxieties about driving range are contributing factors to this preference. This trend is undermining the European Union’s (EU’s) goal of cutting road transport emissions and could potentially hamper its emission reduction targets.

Impact on Used Car Market

While the new car market is progressively shifting towards EVs, petrol and diesel cars continue to dominate the second-hand market. Car dealers report that this pattern is shaping the used car market, influencing consumer behavior and potentially extending the lifespan of ICE vehicles on the road. The implications of this trend could be far-reaching, affecting not only the used car market but also the broader transition to electric mobility in Europe.

Government Policies and Market Trends

Some car dealers criticize the German government’s decision to cut support for EV purchases, arguing that it makes achieving national EV uptake targets even more challenging. However, statistics surrounding second-hand vehicle sales are a subject of debate. Advocates for electric mobility challenge the narrative put forward by car dealers, indicating a dynamic and evolving conversation around the future of electric mobility and the role of government policies in shaping market trends.