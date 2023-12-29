Edinburgh’s New Year Celebrations Ignite with Torchlight Procession

Edinburgh’s New Year celebrations are set to light up the city once again with the return of the torchlight procession for the first time in four years. This event, known as the ‘river of fire,’ marks the beginning of the city’s time-honored Hogmanay festivities. Faced with cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a financial hiatus in 2022, the procession is expected to draw approximately 20,000 attendees as it navigates from the Meadows park through the Old Town to the base of the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

Reviving Hogmanay Traditions

The torchlight procession is but the first spark in a series of weekend festivities, showcasing a blend of tradition and contemporary entertainment. The Princes Street Gardens will echo with the music of Pulp, the celebrated indie band, in their first performance in over two decades in the city. The concert, forming part of the Hogmanay celebrations, is of significant note as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Scottish capital’s festival for Hogmanay.

Transition in Event Management

The festival is now under the aegis of Unique Assembly, a collaboration between Unique Events and Assembly. This group secured a three-year contract in 2022 to run the events, taking over from the former organisers, Underbelly. However, amid concerns over the future of the festival, Unique Assembly has indicated the necessity for additional financial support to continue the festival in the coming years.

The Impact of Hogmanay Celebrations

More than a spectacle, the Hogmanay celebrations are seen as an ‘Edinburgh institution’ and hold significance for the local economy. They provide jobs and numerous business opportunities. Cammy Day, the leader of City of Edinburgh Council, emphasized the economic and communal importance of the festival and suggested the implementation of a ‘tourist tax’ to ensure future funding. The festival, which three decades ago began with around 70,000 attendees at a non-ticketed party, has since seen performances by renowned artists and has grown into a vital part of the city’s cultural and economic fabric.

Other festivities lined up for the weekend include a performance by ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again and a candlelit concert at St Giles Cathedral. As the torchlight procession illuminates the streets of Edinburgh once more, the city prepares to ring in the New Year amidst a blend of tradition, music, and community spirit, lighting the way for a hopeful 2024.