en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social

Edinburgh’s New Year Celebrations Ignite with Torchlight Procession

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:34 am EST
Edinburgh’s New Year Celebrations Ignite with Torchlight Procession

Edinburgh’s New Year celebrations are set to light up the city once again with the return of the torchlight procession for the first time in four years. This event, known as the ‘river of fire,’ marks the beginning of the city’s time-honored Hogmanay festivities. Faced with cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a financial hiatus in 2022, the procession is expected to draw approximately 20,000 attendees as it navigates from the Meadows park through the Old Town to the base of the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

Reviving Hogmanay Traditions

The torchlight procession is but the first spark in a series of weekend festivities, showcasing a blend of tradition and contemporary entertainment. The Princes Street Gardens will echo with the music of Pulp, the celebrated indie band, in their first performance in over two decades in the city. The concert, forming part of the Hogmanay celebrations, is of significant note as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Scottish capital’s festival for Hogmanay.

Transition in Event Management

The festival is now under the aegis of Unique Assembly, a collaboration between Unique Events and Assembly. This group secured a three-year contract in 2022 to run the events, taking over from the former organisers, Underbelly. However, amid concerns over the future of the festival, Unique Assembly has indicated the necessity for additional financial support to continue the festival in the coming years.

The Impact of Hogmanay Celebrations

More than a spectacle, the Hogmanay celebrations are seen as an ‘Edinburgh institution’ and hold significance for the local economy. They provide jobs and numerous business opportunities. Cammy Day, the leader of City of Edinburgh Council, emphasized the economic and communal importance of the festival and suggested the implementation of a ‘tourist tax’ to ensure future funding. The festival, which three decades ago began with around 70,000 attendees at a non-ticketed party, has since seen performances by renowned artists and has grown into a vital part of the city’s cultural and economic fabric.

Other festivities lined up for the weekend include a performance by ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again and a candlelit concert at St Giles Cathedral. As the torchlight procession illuminates the streets of Edinburgh once more, the city prepares to ring in the New Year amidst a blend of tradition, music, and community spirit, lighting the way for a hopeful 2024.

0
Social United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap ...
@Accidents · 24 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap ...
heart comment 0
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Lagos Unveils ‘Rage Room’ for Stress Relief Through Controlled Smashing

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos Unveils 'Rage Room' for Stress Relief Through Controlled Smashing
Abrah Shopping Centre’s CEO Boosts Community Development with Generous Donation

By Israel Ojoko

Abrah Shopping Centre's CEO Boosts Community Development with Generous Donation
Isoko Professionals Association Lauded for Combating Illiteracy and Unemployment in Isoko Land

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Isoko Professionals Association Lauded for Combating Illiteracy and Unemployment in Isoko Land
Isoko Professionals Association
Latest Headlines
World News
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
23 seconds
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
2 mins
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
Modi Government's Upcoming Budget: Key Announcements Expected Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Modi Government's Upcoming Budget: Key Announcements Expected Ahead of 2024 Elections
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness
2 mins
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness
Health Concerns Prompt Peng Cheng-min To Step Down as CTBC Brothers' manager
3 mins
Health Concerns Prompt Peng Cheng-min To Step Down as CTBC Brothers' manager
Jim Boeheim Discusses NIL Impact and the Need for Adaptation in College Sports
3 mins
Jim Boeheim Discusses NIL Impact and the Need for Adaptation in College Sports
Hugues Fabrice Zango: Burkina Faso's Golden Beacon of Hope
3 mins
Hugues Fabrice Zango: Burkina Faso's Golden Beacon of Hope
India's Gau Rakshaks: From Cow Protectors to Politicians
4 mins
India's Gau Rakshaks: From Cow Protectors to Politicians
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
12 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
12 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
17 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
24 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
24 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
26 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
26 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app