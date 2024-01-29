Decade of Change: Malta's Population Jumps 29% with a Significant Influx of Foreign Nationals

In the past decade, the tranquil archipelago of Malta, tucked away in the heart of the Mediterranean, has experienced a surge in its population. The National Statistics Office (NSO) reports a nearly 29% increase, with the population growing from 421,000 in 2012 to approximately 542,000 in 2022. This growth, however, is not driven by a baby boom within the native Maltese population, but by an influx of foreign nationals, causing a seismic shift in the demographic landscape of this island nation.

Foreign Nationals: The New Face of Malta's Population

The data reveals a significant change in the composition of Malta's population in the past decade. In 2012, foreign nationals accounted for a mere 6% of the population. Fast forward to 2022, and they represent a quarter of the island's inhabitants, marking a five-fold growth. Meanwhile, the native Maltese population recorded a modest increase of just 1.7%.

Gender Demographics: A Tilt in the Balance

Another interesting shift over the past decade is in the gender balance. Men now make up 52.5% of the total population, up from 49.8% in 2012, suggesting that the significant influx of foreign nationals may include a higher proportion of males.

A Shifting Population Landscape

Geographical shifts in population are also noteworthy. St Paul's Bay, once a sleepy fishing village, has grown beyond all expectations to become the most populated locality in Malta, surpassing Birkirkara. The population of St Paul's Bay more than doubled to over 35,000 residents. Meanwhile, Mdina, the ancient capital, maintains its status as the least populated area with just 202 inhabitants. The Northern Harbour district, despite its small size, is the most densely populated, while Gozo and Comino islands remain the least.

Birth, Death, and Life Expectancy: A Changing Picture

Malta's demographic changes are further reflected in other indicators. Birth rates have slightly decreased from 10 to 8 births per 1,000 people, and the fertility rate has also declined from 1.43 to 1.08, perhaps linked to the rise in the foreign population. In contrast, the death rate remained stable at around 8 deaths per 1,000 people. Despite these demographic shifts, life expectancy in Malta has improved, increasing by approximately one-and-a-half years, from 80.9 to 82.3 years, with the gap between men and women's life expectancy narrowing since 2012.