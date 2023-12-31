Dawn of 2024: Kiritimati Leads the World in Welcoming the New Year

Kiritimati, the most substantial island in Kiribati, holds the distinction of being the first inhabited locale to herald the arrival of 2024. With no grand events scheduled, the Pacific region will light up with resplendent fireworks and convivial gatherings. Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, is set to dazzle with a fireworks display at the Sky Tower, complemented by a laser light and animation show. Wellington and Samoa follow suit with their own fireworks displays, ringing in the New Year.

Significance of Kiritimati’s Geographic Position

Thanks to its unique geographical positioning, Kiritimati Island enjoys the privilege of being the first inhabited place to usher in the New Year. As the island lies west of the International Date Line, in the UTC+14 time zone, the New Year commences at 10 am GMT or 3:30 pm IST on December 31. This early celebration has become synonymous with the island’s identity and a point of global interest, marking the inception of worldwide New Year festivities.

Global Celebration of New Year

As Kiritimati pops the champagne at their midnight, which corresponds to 10 am GMT, other regions around the globe prepare for their own celebrations. Countries in the Pacific region, including Tonga, Samoa, Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, celebrate the New Year at varying times, each festivity adding to the global cheer. Sydney, Australia, is expected to captivate a worldwide audience of approximately 425 million with its renowned midnight fireworks display and light show.

Worldwide New Year’s Arrival

While Kiritimati is the first to welcome the new year, the entire world takes 26 hours to follow suit due to the existence of 39 different local time zones. For instance, New York City celebrates New Year’s Day at midnight on January 1, 2024, when it’s merely 5:00 a.m. EST on December 31, 2023, in the city. American Samoa, situated in a different time zone, greets 2024 a full 25 hours after Kiribati.