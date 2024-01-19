Czech Shoppers Undeterred by Price Surge at Polish Biedronka Stores

Despite the escalating prices and an unfavorable exchange rate, Czech shoppers remain undeterred, continuing their routine visits to Biedronka supermarkets near the Czech-Polish border. The New Year ushered in a wave of increased costs, with the exchange rate now standing at 5.8 Czech crowns for one Polish zloty. Yet, the Polish budget supermarket chain, Biedronka, remains a beacon for Czechs seeking savings.

Czech Presence in Kudowa Zdroj

The town of Kudowa Zdroj, situated on the border, serves as a testament to this enduring trend. Czech vehicles dominate the supermarket parking lots, creating a visual affirmation of the strong Czech presence. This scene unfolds despite the burden of higher grocery bills and fuel costs that shoppers now carry.

Leveraging the Biedronka App

One of the key strategies adopted by these steadfast shoppers is the use of the Biedronka app. This digital tool provides users access to significant discounts and promotions, offering price deductions on additional items. The app's loyalty scheme has proven to be a significant factor in maintaining the cross-border shopping flow.

Upcoming Changes in VAT Rate

As it stands, Polish supermarkets still enjoy a zero VAT rate on essential goods. However, this is set to change with a planned reintroduction of a five percent tax in the upcoming quarter. Despite this imminent change, Czech customers remain optimistic. Their belief? That Polish prices will continue to be competitive when compared to those in their home country.

Long-term Views

Long-term Biedronka customers reveal another layer of insight. They believe that consumer habits will naturally adjust to the economic landscape. In their view, a potential boycott of Czech store prices might set the wheels of market adjustments in motion, reinforcing their continued patronage of Biedronka.

This story serves as a testament to the resilience of Czech shoppers. Even faced with rising prices and economic challenges, they remain committed to their cross-border shopping spree at Biedronka supermarkets, a trend that continues to shape the economic relations between Poland and the Czech Republic.