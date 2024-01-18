en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social

COPA Expresses Dissatisfaction over Lack of Disciplinary Actions in Samurdhi Development Department

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
COPA Expresses Dissatisfaction over Lack of Disciplinary Actions in Samurdhi Development Department

In a recent meeting, the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) voiced its dissatisfaction over the absence of stringent disciplinary actions towards officials from the Samurdhi Development Department implicated in corruption and misconduct. This discussion, spearheaded by State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, highlighted financial irregularities tied to the distribution of fishing nets within the Damana Divisional Secretariat in Ampara.

Call for Reinvestigation and Disciplinary Actions

COPA has urged the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment to re-examine these occurrences and submit a comprehensive report. It was underscored that any future infractions should be met with appropriate corrective measures. This call to action signifies a strong stance against corruption, advocating for transparency and accountability within the department.

Furthermore, COPA directed the Samurdhi Development Department to create a strategy to safeguard the beneficiaries of their programs, particularly those expressing dissatisfaction. Emphasis was placed on empowering these individuals, demonstrating COPA’s commitment to ensuring the department’s initiatives have a meaningful impact on the community.

Financial Review and Technological Advancements

The committee requested a thorough report on the financial status and services of the seven funds managed by the department. COPA also scrutinized the progress of computerizing the Samurdhi Bank system. While it was noted that 1,089 banks have been networked, not all are fully digitized. COPA has set deadlines for the officials to fully integrate these banks into a unified system, reflecting an effort to enhance efficiency and transparency.

COPA has been informed about the approval of new staff for the department and has advised that the recruitment process should be expedited to address any staffing-related issues.

0
Social Society
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social

See more
1 hour ago
Barron and Donald Trump's Public Interaction at Funeral Analyzed by Body Language Expert
In a rare public moment, former President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron Trump, were seen interacting during the funeral of Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, on January 18. Body language expert Judi James provided a detailed analysis of this interaction, suggesting a significant bond between father and son. Public Interactions: A Rarity The
Barron and Donald Trump's Public Interaction at Funeral Analyzed by Body Language Expert
Prince Harry Inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame, Sparks Varied Reactions
7 hours ago
Prince Harry Inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame, Sparks Varied Reactions
Love Beyond Borders: Indian Cricketers Who Found Love Overseas
10 hours ago
Love Beyond Borders: Indian Cricketers Who Found Love Overseas
Entrepreneurial Wisdom: Yash Kataria Shares Lessons on Business Expansion Amid High Startup Failure Rate
3 hours ago
Entrepreneurial Wisdom: Yash Kataria Shares Lessons on Business Expansion Amid High Startup Failure Rate
Stephanie Feldstein Inspires Young Minds With 'Planet Human' Book Series
4 hours ago
Stephanie Feldstein Inspires Young Minds With 'Planet Human' Book Series
Jose Lopez Elected New President of Otay Water District Board
7 hours ago
Jose Lopez Elected New President of Otay Water District Board
Latest Headlines
World News
Louisville Basketball's Struggles: A Deep Dive into Early Deficits and Game Strategy
46 seconds
Louisville Basketball's Struggles: A Deep Dive into Early Deficits and Game Strategy
Maharashtra Politics Entangled in MSC Bank Scam: Rohit Pawar Summoned by ED
46 seconds
Maharashtra Politics Entangled in MSC Bank Scam: Rohit Pawar Summoned by ED
Brentford's Ivan Toney's Triumphant Return to Premier League
48 seconds
Brentford's Ivan Toney's Triumphant Return to Premier League
Larne Triumphs Over Dungannon Swifts: A Detailed Match Analysis
49 seconds
Larne Triumphs Over Dungannon Swifts: A Detailed Match Analysis
Defamation Suit Filed Against Senior BJP Leaders in Madhya Pradesh: A Political Tug-of-War
3 mins
Defamation Suit Filed Against Senior BJP Leaders in Madhya Pradesh: A Political Tug-of-War
The Pittsburgh Panthers Brace for a Tough Challenge Against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils
3 mins
The Pittsburgh Panthers Brace for a Tough Challenge Against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils
AI Analysis: Brexit and the Shift in the UK's Global Influence
4 mins
AI Analysis: Brexit and the Shift in the UK's Global Influence
Elk Valley Hospice Unveils New Strategic Plan, Aims to Strengthen Community Support
4 mins
Elk Valley Hospice Unveils New Strategic Plan, Aims to Strengthen Community Support
Rhode Island Contemplates Allowing Same-Day Voter Registration Amidst Election Law Debates
4 mins
Rhode Island Contemplates Allowing Same-Day Voter Registration Amidst Election Law Debates
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
5 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
7 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app