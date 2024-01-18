COPA Expresses Dissatisfaction over Lack of Disciplinary Actions in Samurdhi Development Department

In a recent meeting, the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) voiced its dissatisfaction over the absence of stringent disciplinary actions towards officials from the Samurdhi Development Department implicated in corruption and misconduct. This discussion, spearheaded by State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, highlighted financial irregularities tied to the distribution of fishing nets within the Damana Divisional Secretariat in Ampara.

Call for Reinvestigation and Disciplinary Actions

COPA has urged the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment to re-examine these occurrences and submit a comprehensive report. It was underscored that any future infractions should be met with appropriate corrective measures. This call to action signifies a strong stance against corruption, advocating for transparency and accountability within the department.

Furthermore, COPA directed the Samurdhi Development Department to create a strategy to safeguard the beneficiaries of their programs, particularly those expressing dissatisfaction. Emphasis was placed on empowering these individuals, demonstrating COPA’s commitment to ensuring the department’s initiatives have a meaningful impact on the community.

Financial Review and Technological Advancements

The committee requested a thorough report on the financial status and services of the seven funds managed by the department. COPA also scrutinized the progress of computerizing the Samurdhi Bank system. While it was noted that 1,089 banks have been networked, not all are fully digitized. COPA has set deadlines for the officials to fully integrate these banks into a unified system, reflecting an effort to enhance efficiency and transparency.

COPA has been informed about the approval of new staff for the department and has advised that the recruitment process should be expedited to address any staffing-related issues.