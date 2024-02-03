Controversial Giza Pyramid Renovation Likely to be Rolled Back in Response to Public Outcry

The Pyramid of Menkaure, one of Egypt's Giza Pyramids, which has withstood the test of time, now finds itself at the heart of a heated debate. A recent plan to restore the pyramid by covering it with granite cladding has sparked a furor, leading to a significant public backlash and criticism from experts. The restoration project, ambitiously dubbed the 'project of the century,' aimed to reinstate hundreds of granite blocks that originally formed the pyramid's outer casing. However, concerns regarding the project's feasibility and its compliance with international archaeological restoration laws have taken center stage.

Restoration or Reshaping?

Egyptologist Zahy Hawas, leading an assessment committee, has voiced significant concerns about the restoration efforts. He argues that the blocks surrounding the pyramid are unsuitable for reconstruction due to their unpolished and incomplete state. Furthermore, he firmly stated that any restoration initiatives should not alter the monument's style, a principle widely accepted in international circles. This principle is particularly relevant considering the Pyramid of Menkaure's age and historical significance; the monument was built around 2510 BC as a tomb for Pharaoh Menkaure and originally had 16 courses of granite blocks, only seven of which remain today.

Mapping, Not Reconstructing

Given the raised concerns and debate, the new project is likely to concentrate on topographic mapping and documentation rather than reconstruction. This change in focus was largely misunderstood when a video surfaced showing workers around the pyramid's base, leading many to believe that reconstruction efforts had already begun. However, the granite blocks in question were part of the pyramid's original structure, not new additions.

Preserving Heritage Amid Controversy

The Egyptian-Japanese archaeological mission leading the project plans to spend at least a year studying the fallen blocks through photogrammetry and laser scanning. This controversy adds another layer to the ongoing discussion about heritage conservation in Egypt. The country has witnessed its historic areas being razed and has received criticism for flawed renovations of ancient mosques. The debate surrounding the Pyramid of Menkaure's restoration underscores the delicate balance between preserving heritage and making it accessible and understandable to future generations.