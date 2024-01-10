en English
Bangladesh

Chudanga shivers as temperature drops to 10.2C, lowest in country

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Amidst the bustling life of Bangladesh, the district of Chuadanga has come to a standstill due to an unprecedented plunge in temperature. With the mercury dropping to a bone-chilling 10.2C, Chuadanga is now experiencing the country’s lowest temperature. The usual 10-12C range has been disrupted, and the presence of an icy breeze is making the situation worse for the residents. On top of that, they are grappling with thick fog, which is causing visibility issues and has the potential to disrupt air navigation, inland river transport, and road communications.

The Impact on Daily Life

The extreme cold wave has brought regular activities to a halt, impacting the poor and destitute the most. With the temperature consistently staying below the average, daily tasks have become an ordeal, further deepening the hardships of the underprivileged. Senior observer Rakibul Hasan from the Chuadanga Meteorological Office has voiced concerns regarding the ongoing cold spell. He warns that the situation might persist for a few more days, with the temperatures possibly dipping even further.

Contrasting Temperatures Across Bangladesh

While Chuadanga shivers in the cold, Teknaf, another region in Bangladesh, stands in stark contrast, recording the country’s highest temperature of 29.7C on the same day. The capital, Dhaka, also witnessed a moderate temperature of 23C. The Bangladesh Meteorological Office’s forecast paints a mixed picture. It predicts dry weather with temporary partly cloudy skies and moderate to thick fog over the next 72 hours. Although a slight rise in night and day temperatures is anticipated, cold day conditions due to fog are likely to linger in certain areas.

Bangladesh Social
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Bangladesh

