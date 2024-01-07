en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social

Central Pattaya Shopping Center to Host ‘The Little Pirate’ Children’s Day Event

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Central Pattaya Shopping Center to Host ‘The Little Pirate’ Children’s Day Event

The Central Pattaya Shopping Center, a bustling hub of activity and commerce, is gearing up to host an exciting Children’s Day event titled “The Little Pirate.” Slated to take place from January 11th to the 15th, 2024, this family-oriented extravaganza is set to captivate the hearts of both children and adults alike with a myriad of fun-filled activities and exclusive shopping experiences.

Embarking on a Pirate-Themed Adventure

The highlight of the event is undoubtedly the Balloon Festival. Over 100,000 balloons, meticulously crafted and arranged, will create a magical pirate-themed wonderland, transforming the shopping center into a vibrant spectacle of colors and shapes. This visual feast aims to stimulate the imagination of young minds, providing a captivating backdrop for the event’s various activities.

Entertainment Galore

But the festivities are not confined to the visually stunning balloon display. The event also encompasses a variety of entertainment options, all free of charge. Children will have the opportunity to witness the amusing antics of Bozo the Clown, become mesmerized by a captivating Bubble Show, and marvel at the tricks and illusions of a Magic Show. An exclusive playground area will further ensure that the little ones are thoroughly engaged and entertained throughout the event.

Shopping Bonanza for Parents

While the children are busy with their adventures, parents can explore the Activity Zone located on the 1st floor of the shopping center. This area will offer special deals on a diverse range of children’s products and toys from well-known brands. The event thus provides a unique shopping opportunity, allowing parents to avail themselves of high-quality items at discounted rates.

In conclusion, “The Little Pirate” event at the Central Pattaya Shopping Center promises to be a memorable five-day celebration. By seamlessly blending fun, entertainment, and unique shopping opportunities, the event is poised to offer a wholesome family experience that will leave lasting memories for all participants.

0
Social Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social

See more
60 mins ago
International Kite Festival 2024: Traffic Restrictions and Safety Calls Amid Celebrations
On the cusp of the International Kite Festival 2024, the city of Ahmedabad is bracing itself for an influx of eager kite-flying enthusiasts. The festival, a vibrant and much-anticipated event, is set to commence on Sunday on the scenic Sabarmati riverfront. In anticipation, local authorities have announced traffic restrictions, scheduled for January 7, the opening
International Kite Festival 2024: Traffic Restrictions and Safety Calls Amid Celebrations
Instagram Battles Low-Quality Content Recommendations Amid User Discontent
9 hours ago
Instagram Battles Low-Quality Content Recommendations Amid User Discontent
Climate Crisis: Extinction Rebellion Malvern Stages Protest Amidst Worcestershire Floods
13 hours ago
Climate Crisis: Extinction Rebellion Malvern Stages Protest Amidst Worcestershire Floods
Bengaluru Railway Police's Help Desk Initiative: A Step Forward Amid Understaffing
2 hours ago
Bengaluru Railway Police's Help Desk Initiative: A Step Forward Amid Understaffing
Bandra Wonderland Fair: Celebration Leaves Behind Distressing Litter on Beach
2 hours ago
Bandra Wonderland Fair: Celebration Leaves Behind Distressing Litter on Beach
Malaysian King Hosts Media Luncheon as Reign of Fresh Perspective Ends
6 hours ago
Malaysian King Hosts Media Luncheon as Reign of Fresh Perspective Ends
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
2 mins
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
2 mins
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
2 mins
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
2 mins
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
2 mins
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
5 mins
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
6 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
6 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
7 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
36 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
41 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
45 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app