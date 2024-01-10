Brno Museum Exhibition Reveals Stories of Jewish Homes Seized by Nazis

A unique and poignant exhibition at the temporary Moravian Jewish Museum in Brno, Czech Republic, is casting new light on the history of properties seized from Jewish families by the Nazis during World War II. The exhibition features a large-scale map of Brno, punctuated with 715 dark blue spots. Each spot marks a house once owned by a Jewish family, each house a testament to the lives disrupted and displaced by the brutal regime.

Unveiling the Silent Stories

The exhibit goes beyond the impersonal numbers, delving into the personal narratives of eight Jewish families who lost their homes. One of these stories is that of Edit Lwy and her family. Their property was 'Aryanised' by the Nazi-controlled Emigration Fund for Bohemia and Moravia in a chilling example of systemic oppression. The exhibition recounts the forced transactions and the sinister use of the houses to fund the transportation of Jews to concentration camps.

Personal Elements and the Human Touch

In a touching tribute to the individuals behind the grim statistics, the exhibition showcases personal mementos. A portrait of Anna Wotzilkova, Edit Lwy's mother, is among these artefacts. The portrait, brought over by her granddaughter Ann Altman from the United States, is a stark reminder of the personal toll of these historical atrocities.

Expanding the Narrative, Envisioning the Future

The museum, although currently situated in a temporary space, is set for expansion. With new items and cutting-edge technology like 3D holograms, the museum aims to bring these stories to life in a more immersive fashion. Plans for a permanent museum building are in the pipeline, with a design by world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma and a location already selected near Brno's main train station.