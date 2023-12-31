Best of 2023: Paws to Reflect on Pets, the Year’s Best Furry Tails

In New Zealand, pet ownership and animal welfare are subjects that have come under the spotlight recently. The Wellington Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has turned to an innovative approach to soothe the animals in their care – classical music from RNZ Concert. Team leader Josh Eastwood has observed the calming effects of the music on the animals, many of whom arrive at the shelter in distress.

Cat Communication and the Human-Animal Bond

Dr. Julia de Bres, a sociolinguist at Massey University and self-professed ‘cat person’, has delved into the ways cats communicate using their ears, gaze, and paws. Such research underscores the intricate and nuanced relationship between pets and their owners. Contrary to humanizing pets, pet expert Selina McIntyre warns of the potential consequences, including unrealistic expectations and misunderstandings about animal needs.

The Economic Implications of Pet Ownership

With the escalating cost of living, pet ownership has become an increasingly expensive commitment. This economic strain has led to a surge in animals being surrendered to shelters. Yet, experts argue that there are ways to mitigate these costs, ensuring that the bond between humans and their pets is not severed due to financial constraints.

Music, Unusual Pets, and Safety Concerns

Further echoing the power of music, RNZ Concert presenter Bryan Crump has noted that animals at the SPCA shelter appear to respond positively to classical music. In a different vein, the report also highlights unconventional pet choices, like Gaby Bailey’s pet possum, Fanta, and Billy Barton’s work ferrets, which are employed for pest control under strict regulations, given that ferrets are banned as pets in Aotearoa. The article also touches on rat care, dispelling some misconceptions about these misunderstood creatures. However, pet owners must also be vigilant about the potential dangers to their pets, such as toxic algae in rivers across Nelson and Marlborough, particularly during the hot summer months.