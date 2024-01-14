BBC Reveals Methods TB Joshua Employed to Fake Miracles and Healings at Synagogue Church

In an unprecedented revelation, an updated investigation by the BBC has exposed allegations of orchestrated fake miracles against the late Prophet TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). The allegations were brought forth by over 25 insiders from different countries, including the UK, Nigeria, Ghana, the US, South Africa, and Germany, who claim that these staged miracles were part of a meticulously designed system to deceive followers and make them believe in supposed healings.

Agomoh Paul, a former disciple who supervised the ’emergency department’ for a decade, disclosed that this department was tasked with screening the sick, deciding who would be filmed, and inventing exaggerated or fabricated ailments. The followers were then made to hold placards with these ailments written on them during filming. The investigation further revealed that foreign visitors to SCOAN were instructed to stop taking their medications, which were then secretly administered to them in their drinks by TB Joshua.

The Illusion of Healing

Some followers were also manipulated into using wheelchairs to create the illusion of healing. Additionally, the investigation discovered that individuals were paid to pretend to be sick, particularly during healing crusades outside Nigeria. TB Joshua was informed in advance about the seating arrangement of these actors to perform his ‘miracles.’

The purported medical reports to confirm these healings are alleged to be fake, with doctors being interviewed on camera to substantiate the claims of curing grave diseases like HIV/AIDS and cancer. Bisola, a former chief video editor for SCOAN, revealed that the ‘miracles’ were filmed and heavily edited, with significant time gaps between the ‘before’ and ‘after’ footage.

Despite these shocking allegations, some worshippers at SCOAN continue to believe in TB Joshua’s work. A worshipper from Abuja expressed her unwavering faith in the late prophet and hope for a miracle. This investigation has shed light on the alleged manipulative practices at SCOAN, raising crucial questions about the authenticity of these miracles and the impact on the faith of its followers.