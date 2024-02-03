Astana Tops Kazakhstan with Highest Life Expectancy, Uzbekistan Aims Higher

Residents of Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, have now the distinction of enjoying the highest life expectancy in the country. The figure touched an impressive 77.3 years in 2023, an achievement that reflects not only the commendable effectiveness of the city's healthcare system but also a significant reduction in overall mortality by 4.5%. The rise in life expectancy correlates with the high population growth rate experienced by Astana at 5.11%, the highest among all regions in Kazakhstan.

Healthcare Advancements Foster Longevity

In recent years, Astana’s healthcare system has seen remarkable advancements. The city has distributed free medicines to approximately 151,000 of its residents and added over a thousand units of new medical equipment in various hospitals and clinics. This has contributed significantly to the betterment of the city's health outcomes, leading to increased life expectancy.

Uzbekistan Targets Higher Life Expectancy

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has set a target to raise the average life expectancy of its population to 78 years. This ambitious goal forms part of the Uzbekistan 2030 initiative, which outlines a series of public health reforms. The initiative includes increasing the health budget, improving care for diabetes and cardiovascular patients, and reducing hereditary morbidity among children.

Central Asia's Life Expectancy Landscape

In the broader context of Central Asia, the average life expectancy stood at 71.8 years in 2020, with variations among countries. While Kyrgyzstan reported an average life expectancy of 74.2 years, Turkmenistan's average stood at 66 years for men and 73 years for women. Tajikistan saw an increase in life expectancy to 71 years, whereas Afghanistan reported a life expectancy of 65.97 years as of November 6, 2023.