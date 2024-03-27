Afghanistan sends 30,000 for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage

Noor Mohammad Saqib, the acting head of the Ministry of Hajj and Endowments of the Taliban regime, announced a significant development for Afghan Muslims wishing to undertake the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj this year. In a detailed press conference, Saqib revealed that Afghanistan has been allocated a quota of 30,000 pilgrims for this year's Hajj, with special provisions for government employees and families of martyrs. This announcement marks a pivotal moment for the nation, emphasizing the regime's efforts to facilitate religious obligations amidst ongoing socio-political changes.

Quota Allocation and Transportation Arrangements

The process of quota allocation has been a matter of substantial interest, with the Ministry of Hajj and Endowments asserting a transparent and fair distribution system across the country. Saqib highlighted the ministry's dedication to providing necessary facilities and amenities for Afghan pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, ensuring a spiritually fulfilling journey. To this end, contracts have been signed with Ariana Airlines and Kam Air, designated to transport the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, thereby addressing one of the largest logistical challenges of the pilgrimage.

Comprehensive Coordination for Pilgrim Welfare

In a move to streamline the Hajj process, the acting head disclosed the establishment of excellent coordination mechanisms. These involve collaboration with domestic ministries, relevant institutions within Afghanistan, and corresponding authorities in Saudi Arabia. Such concerted efforts are aimed at managing the pilgrimage more efficiently, ensuring that Afghan Hajis receive the support and guidance they need throughout their journey.

Financial Considerations and Support

The financial aspect of performing Hajj has been a concern for many potential pilgrims. This year, the cost for each Afghan pilgrim has been set, reflecting the various expenses associated with the journey. The Taliban government's initiative to include specific quotas for different segments of the population underscores their attempt to make the pilgrimage accessible to a broader section of society, including those who have served the regime and families who have sacrificed for their cause.

As the preparations for Hajj 2024 progress, the eyes of the nation and the international community remain fixed on how effectively the Taliban regime can deliver on its promises. This development not only represents a logistical achievement but also a significant religious and cultural milestone for Afghanistan under Taliban governance. The success of this year's pilgrimage could further influence the regime's domestic and international standing, showcasing its capability to uphold religious traditions amidst the challenges of governance.