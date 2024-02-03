Actor Yul Edochie's Online Ministry Sparks Controversy Amid Second Wife's Remarks

In Nigeria, the year 2024 has been marked with the spotlight falling on individuals who have made impactful strides in various fields. The Business Leaders Awards has recognized entrepreneurs who have positively influenced the nation. Concurrently, a different kind of spotlight is being shone on Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, who are making waves, albeit controversially.

Edochie, a familiar face in the Nigerian film industry, recently disclosed his divine calling to become a pastor. In an unexpected move, he started an online church, the 'True Salvation Ministry'. He conducted the inaugural church service on his YouTube channel, sharing his spiritual journey and the divine calling that led him to this point.

His decision emerges from a life-altering car accident that impelled him to embrace his calling fully. Despite the controversies surrounding his pastoral journey, Edochie affirms that it was divine intervention that guided him to start humbly and utilize the resources within his reach.

Controversy Sparks

Following the actor's revelation, a video surfaced online showing Judy Austin, his second wife, praising him for accepting what she terms as 'God's anointing'.

This video, however, was met with mixed reactions online, igniting skepticism and criticism. Social media users questioned Edochie's sincerity and happiness, while others openly criticized the couple for their actions, particularly in the context of Christian values.