en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Holiday

A New Dawn, A New Year: Celebrations and Conflicts Mark the Start of 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
A New Dawn, A New Year: Celebrations and Conflicts Mark the Start of 2024

The world rang in 2024 with an array of celebrations, from the glimmering fireworks over the Eiffel Tower to the iconic ball drop in Times Square, New York. Yet, as billions reveled in the arrival of the New Year, other regions were engulfed in conflict. Rockets and strikes were reported in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine, painting a stark contrast to the global festivities.

Global Celebrations and Moments of Change

As the clock struck midnight across different time zones, cities like Paris, Rio de Janeiro, and Sydney were aglow with fireworks. In Denmark, Queen Margrethe II announced her abdication after a 52-year reign, marking a historic change. The past year, 2023, saw India outstrip China as the world’s most populous nation alongside remarkable strides in artificial intelligence and the groundbreaking unmanned landing on the Moon’s south pole. However, it was also the hottest year on record, instigating climate-related disasters globally.

Conflict Shadows Celebrations

The Middle East remained in turmoil as nearly two million Gazans were displaced due to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. The war in Ukraine continued unabated, with President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing defiance in his New Year’s address and emphasizing Ukraine’s bolstered military capabilities with allied support. Pope Francis, on the other hand, used the occasion to pray for victims of global conflicts and urged contemplation on the dire consequences of war.

Looking Ahead: A Pivotal Year for the Globe

As the world steps into 2024, significant global events loom on the horizon. Elections scheduled across various nations could impact half of the world’s population, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape. The year also holds promise for sports enthusiasts with the Paris Olympics set to commence. Despite the celebratory mood, the world remains watchful, hoping to overcome economic challenges and international tensions.

0
Holiday Social United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness

By Waqas Arain

Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions

By Salman Akhtar

Madurai Ushers In New Year with Festive Fervor and Communal Joy

By BNN Correspondents

New York Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Global Celebration

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Barbados Welcomes 2024 with Fireworks Spectacle at Lonestar Beach ...
@Barbados · 8 hours
Barbados Welcomes 2024 with Fireworks Spectacle at Lonestar Beach ...
heart comment 0
Longhua Temple Rings in New Year with Cultural Extravaganza

By BNN Correspondents

Longhua Temple Rings in New Year with Cultural Extravaganza
UK Rings in 2024 with Grand New Year’s Eve Firework Displays

By BNN Correspondents

UK Rings in 2024 with Grand New Year's Eve Firework Displays
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Tagaytay City: The Ideal Destination to Usher in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Tagaytay City: The Ideal Destination to Usher in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
2 mins
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
3 mins
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals
4 mins
Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals
ITVX Unveils Diverse Content: Major Housing Project, Cost of Living Insights, and More
4 mins
ITVX Unveils Diverse Content: Major Housing Project, Cost of Living Insights, and More
Alex Scott's Dream Match: Childhood Favourite Tottenham Hotspur
5 mins
Alex Scott's Dream Match: Childhood Favourite Tottenham Hotspur
Israel-Gaza Conflict Continues into 2024: A New Year Marked by Unabated Strife
6 mins
Israel-Gaza Conflict Continues into 2024: A New Year Marked by Unabated Strife
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
6 mins
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
Ukrainian Athletes Stand Guard Over Russian Sports Ban
6 mins
Ukrainian Athletes Stand Guard Over Russian Sports Ban
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
9 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
43 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
50 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app