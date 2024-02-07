88.4 Million Nigerians in Extreme Poverty, Federal Ministry Says

In the heart of Nigeria, a daunting revelation has surfaced. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has declared that 88.4 million citizens are grappling with extreme poverty. This distressing figure is not only a national crisis but also a global concern, as it represents nearly 12.9% of the world's population living under extreme poverty conditions. As per the World Bank's threshold, extreme poverty is defined as surviving on less than $1.90 U.S. dollars a day. The distribution of this affliction appears almost equal between genders, with an estimated 44.7 million men and 43.7 million women bearing the brunt of this grim reality.

The alarming figures were unveiled by Mr. Temitope Fadeshemi, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security during a distribution event in Kaduna. This occasion marked the handover of farm inputs and empowerment materials to 250 smallholder farmers, a beacon of hope amidst the stark statistics. This initiative is a part of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), a strategic plan devised by the Federal government to tackle the rampant poverty in the nation.

The Strategy to Combat Poverty

The NPRGS is a concerted effort that seeks to address poverty from its roots. The strategy is built on the belief that investing in agriculture and equipping smallholder farmers with the necessary tools and support can trigger a ripple effect of prosperity. As a part of this strategy, 250 farmers in Bauchi state were recently empowered, marking a step towards poverty alleviation in the region.

This initiative is not a solo endeavour. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is working in close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, and the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Service. By pooling their resources and expertise, these departments aim to uplift the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, promote sustainable agricultural practices, and combat the high poverty rates that Nigeria is currently wrestling with.