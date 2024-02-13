Shooting Incident at Southern Arkansas University Tech: One Injured Behind Highland Park

A jarring disruption at Southern Arkansas University Tech: A shooting incident leaves one injured behind Highland Park

A Shocking Incident Behind Highland Park

The tranquility of Southern Arkansas University Tech's campus was shattered on February 12, 2024, when a shooting incident occurred behind Highland Park. The disturbing event left one individual injured, who, fortunately, was not a student at SAU Tech. As the news spread, the campus community was left in a state of shock and concern.

Immediate Response and Lockdown

Upon learning of the incident, the university authorities acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The campus was placed on lockdown, and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene. Amidst the chaos, the victim was rushed to the Ouachita County Medical Center for treatment.

Ongoing Investigation and Assurance of Safety

The shooting victim has since been treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. As of now, the campus is no longer under lockdown, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with campus police, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police working in unison to uncover the truth.

In the aftermath of this unsettling event, the university remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of its students and staff. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Arkansas State Police Department.

Update: As the investigation continues, authorities are piecing together the events leading up to the shooting. The campus community anxiously awaits more details, hoping to find answers and closure in the days to come.