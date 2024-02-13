Seven-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Aluva: A Call for Road Safety

In the bustling town of Aluva, a harrowing incident unfolded on Tuesday morning, leaving a seven-year-old boy fighting for his life. Nishikanth Nair, a resident of Vazhakulam, was critically injured after being struck by a speeding car while traveling in an autorickshaw.

Advertisment

A Trip to School Turns Tragic

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the Kuttamassery area of Aluva. Nishikanth, like any other day, was on his way to school when the autorickshaw he was traveling in met with an unfortunate accident. The force of the collision threw the young boy onto the road, where he was subsequently hit by a speeding car.

Race Against Time

Advertisment

Immediately after the incident, Nishikanth was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Aluva. The medical team's initial assessment revealed severe injuries to his brain, liver, and kidneys. As of now, the boy remains on ventilator support, with his parents and loved ones praying for his recovery.

Unraveling the Truth

Initial reports suggested that the autorickshaw was solely responsible for Nishikanth's injuries. However, upon further investigation by the Aluva police and consultation with medical professionals, it became clear that a speeding car also played a significant role in the accident. CCTV footage from the area corroborated this new information, leading the police to launch a search for the driver responsible.

Advertisment

A Call for Road Safety

Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, who attended the inauguration of the K.S.R.T.C bus stand in Aluva, expressed his concern over the incident and emphasized the importance of road safety measures. "It's high time we take road safety seriously," he said, urging the public and authorities to work together in preventing such tragic accidents in the future.

As the Aluva police continue their investigation into the events surrounding Nishikanth's accident, the community comes together in hopes of finding justice and promoting road safety awareness. With each passing day, the young boy's family waits anxiously by his side, praying for his recovery and a brighter tomorrow.

Nishikanth Nair's story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the responsibility we all share in ensuring the well-being of our fellow community members.