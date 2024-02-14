Scaffolding Collapse and Exe Estuary Trail Closure: A Tale of Frustration and Repair

A popular cycling and walking route along the Exe Estuary Trail at Green Lane, Exton, will be temporarily closed starting February 19 for essential repairs. The trail's surface was significantly damaged by Storm Isha, which recently swept through the region.

Frustration Mounts as Scaffolding Collapse Causes Extensive Damage

Meanwhile, in Acorn Street, Newton-le-Willows, frustration simmers as a family grapples with the aftermath of their neighbor's scaffolding collapse during the same storm. The scaffolding, erected to address roof leak issues, crashed down, causing extensive damage to two properties belonging to Torus and three vehicles.

Jason Frayne, one of the affected neighbors, expressed his dissatisfaction with the housing association's response. He claims Torus has shown a lack of urgency in addressing the situation.

Torus Disputes Scaffolding Standards Allegations

Torus, the housing association responsible for the properties, has disputed Frayne's allegations, stating that the scaffolding collapse was not due to poor standards. They confirmed that the incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive and insurance companies.

Community Calls for Swift Action

The neighborhood community has rallied around the affected families, urging Torus and the relevant authorities to address the situation swiftly and transparently. As the community waits for resolution, the scaffolding collapse serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of nature and the importance of timely response and accountability.

The incident has sparked conversations about the preparedness of housing associations in dealing with extreme weather events and the need for robust safety standards. As Torus and the authorities investigate the causes of the collapse, the community hopes that lessons will be learned, and measures will be put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In the meantime, the Exe Estuary Trail repairs are set to be completed within two weeks, allowing cyclists and walkers to once again enjoy the scenic route.

