Samsung Integrates Baidu's Ernie Bot in Galaxy S24 AI Smartphone for Chinese Market

Samsung Electronics Co. has chosen to feature Baidu Inc.'s Ernie Bot as a key attraction in its upcoming Galaxy S24 smartphone series.

The South Korean tech giant positions its latest handset family as a pioneer in the era of AI smartphones, relying on Baidu's artificial intelligence tools for text summarization, organization, and translation. Baidu's Ernie AI will also be crucial in supporting Samsung's unique "circle to search" feature, a departure from Google's involvement in other markets.

Baidu's Major Milestone

Google's Android software serves as the backbone for most smartphones in China, but its add-on mobile services and app store are absent. This void has allowed local companies like Baidu to fill the gaps with alternative solutions. The Samsung collaboration marks a significant milestone for Baidu, positioning its Ernie AI as a formidable competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT in the Chinese market.

Samsung's Global Strategy

As Samsung faces a dwindling market share in China, currently hovering around 1-2%, the company strategically aligns itself to appeal to its existing user base by showcasing Baidu's Ernie prominently. In the fiercely competitive landscape dominated by Apple's iPhones and local brands like Xiaomi and Huawei, the integration of Ernie might catalyze Samsung's resurgence, particularly as it pioneers a new mainstream category with foldable smartphones.

Baidu's Caution and Industry Dynamics

While the partnership with Samsung is a positive development for Baidu, analysts remain cautious about the tangible financial benefits. Samsung's diminished market share in China's smartphone sector is a factor, and the collapse of its once-leading position tempers expectations. Long-term winners in China's AI sector are anticipated to be Tencent, Alibaba, and Huawei, posing challenges to Baidu's AI prospects.