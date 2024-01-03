UNHCR Advancing Blockchain Use for Refugee Aid and Identification

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has embarked on a transformative journey, using blockchain technology to create decentralized digital identities for displaced individuals. The discourse regarding the innovative application of blockchain was a focal point during a panel at Decentral House in Switzerland, where UNHCR’s Treasurer Carmen Hett outlined the organization’s pioneering efforts.

Revolutionizing Aid Delivery

UNHCR, responsible for assisting a staggering 114 million displaced individuals globally, is leveraging blockchain to revolutionize the delivery of aid. This technology has been instrumental in depositing aid directly into the digital wallets of refugees. This not only grants beneficiaries control over the funds but also plays a vital role in enhancing their digital and financial literacy, a crucial skill in today’s digitized world.

Overcoming Skepticism

The application of blockchain technology in such a context met initial skepticism. However, the success of the first use case, notably in supporting the individuals affected by the conflict in Ukraine, led to the scaling of blockchain within the agency. This successful implementation quelled doubts, proving the effectiveness of the technology in a real-world humanitarian context.

Exploring Future Applications

The UNHCR is now exploring further applications of blockchain. These include fundraising through staking pools and creating Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to raise awareness of their work. In an age where digital assets are increasingly recognized, fundraising through such means could open new avenues for the organization. Additionally, considering the implementation of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to protect the privacy and data of refugees is on the agenda. However, Hett notes that more regulatory work is necessary for the full potential of technologies like ZKPs to be harnessed.