Massachusetts Initiates Pilot Program to Aid Migrant Families with Housing and Employment

The Massachusetts administration, under the leadership of Governor Maura Healey, is setting a pioneering example in migrant family resettlement with an innovative pilot program. Collaborating with eight resettlement agencies, the state aims at assisting up to 400 migrant families currently residing in emergency shelters. With the objective of securing long-term housing and employment for these families, the initiative is geared towards alleviating the burgeoning strain on shelters, which have reached capacity due to a recent surge of migrants and escalating housing costs.

Integration of Homeless Shelter and Refugee Resettlement Systems

Two prominent agencies, the International Institute of New England and Ascentria Care Alliance, are on the verge of finalizing negotiations to participate in this groundbreaking program. By bridging the gap between the homeless shelter system and the refugee resettlement system, Massachusetts is placing itself at the forefront of migrant family resettlement.

Praise for the Innovative Approach

The President of the International Institute showered praise on Governor Healey for her audaciousness in implementing such a unique approach. This integrated model has not been previously attempted in other states, thus positioning Massachusetts as a leader in this sphere.

Support Beyond Housing

But the program's support extends beyond just housing. The pilot promises to deliver a year of case management post-housing placement, ensuring community integration and assistance in employment. Furthermore, families will be guided through the process of applying for HomeBASE, a state program that offers up to $30,000 for housing costs over a span of two years. This program also provides the potential for extension and adjustments to the stipend based on income.