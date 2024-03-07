Civil Society Advocates Decry Budget Cuts for Malawi's Refugee Department in 2024/2025

During a recent parliamentary engagement in Lilongwe, a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), spearheaded by Youth and Society (YAS), raised concerns over the reduced budget allocation for the Department of Refugees for the fiscal year 2024/2025. Charles Kajoloweka, the executive director of YAS, highlighted the cut from approximately K900 million to K704 million, emphasizing the detrimental impact this will have on the provision of essential services and commodities to refugees and asylum seekers. The coalition also called for an investigation into extortions during last year's relocation exercise and expressed frustration over the stagnation of cases related to human rights violations against refugees.

Key Concerns and Demands

The coalition's engagement with the Security and Defense Committee of Parliament brought to light several pressing issues affecting refugees in Malawi. Among these were the denial of travel documents for medical treatment and scholarships, delays in refugee status determinations, and the need for a review of the Refugee Act. By voicing these concerns, the CSOs hope to prompt meaningful action that addresses both the immediate and long-term challenges faced by refugees, particularly those residing at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa. Innocent Magambi, CEO of Inua Advocacy, emphasized the expectation for resolutions following the dialogue.

Parliamentary Response and Future Engagements

Simeon Salambula, Chairperson of the Security and Defense Committee of Parliament, acknowledged the legitimacy of the concerns raised by the CSOs. He stressed Malawi's obligations under international law and the need for continued dialogue among all stakeholders, including the government and CSOs, to find sustainable solutions. Salambula's response underscores the potential for collaborative efforts to improve the welfare of refugees in Malawi and align the country's practices with its international commitments.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Refugee Welfare

The reduced budget allocation for the Department of Refugees and the highlighted issues signify a critical juncture in Malawi's approach to refugee welfare. The engagement between CSOs and parliamentary representatives signals a step towards addressing systemic challenges. However, the effectiveness of these efforts remains contingent upon the willingness of all parties to work together and the allocation of adequate resources. As discussions continue, the plight of refugees in Malawi hangs in the balance, with the potential for significant implications on their rights and well-being.