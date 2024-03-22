Reddit's Shares Dip After Stellar Debut on NYSE

Following a remarkable 48% gain during its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, social media company Reddit's shares experienced a slight downturn of 2.6% before the bell on Friday.

The company's share sale was closely watched by investors seeking insights into market appetite for new share issues, especially after a prolonged freeze in the market due to various factors.

Implications for IPO Market:

Analysts suggest that the trading performance of Reddit's stock in the coming weeks could hold significant implications for the IPO plans of other loss-making tech startups.

Despite Reddit's lack of annual profit since its inception in 2005, the company received a warm reception from investors during its IPO, achieving a valuation of $9.52 billion by the end of the trading session.

Investor Activity and User Sentiment:

Notably, popular investor Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased nearly 10,000 shares of Reddit on Thursday, indicating investor confidence in the platform's potential. However, discussions on Reddit's largest stock trading forums reflect mixed sentiments, with some users expressing skepticism about the company's profitability.

Threads on forums like "wallstreetbets" have focused on Reddit's financial performance, with some users considering bearish options strategies for the stock.

BNN Breaking reported that Reddit embarked on its much-anticipated market debut on Thursday, making its presence felt on the New York Stock Exchange.

The San Francisco-based company priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of the previously marketed range, valuing Reddit at $6.4 billion and raising $748 million.