Red Flash Freshmen Shine in Pivotal Northeast Conference Win

In a thrilling Northeast Conference game, Saint Francis University's freshman swingman Bobby Rosenberger III scored a career-high 22 points, leading his team to a 72-63 victory over Stonehill. The pivotal win gave the Red Flash some much-needed breathing room for eighth place in the conference standings over the Skyhawks.

Advertisment

A Night of Firsts: Freshmen Shine

The February 11, 2024, game marked a milestone for the Red Flash, as fellow freshman Ace Talbert also achieved a career-high score of 21 points. Talbert's impressive performance included five three-pointers and five assists, further cementing the freshmen's growing influence on the court.

Rosenberger's performance was equally remarkable, with the young player making 8 of his 14 attempts from the field and demonstrating his potential as a rising star in college basketball.

Advertisment

Overcoming Adversity: Playing Through Injury

The Red Flash played without their leading scorer, Cam Gregory, but sophomore reserve post Gestin Liberis returned from injury to contribute significantly to the team's success.

Before the game, Saint Francis honored Jorden McClure for his 10 years with the program as an inspirational and spiritual motivator. McClure's presence and dedication have undoubtedly played a role in fostering the resilience and determination displayed by the team.

Advertisment

Rising in the Ranks: Conference Standings

With their recent victory, the Red Flash improved to 8-16 overall and 3-8 in the Northeast Conference. Meanwhile, Stonehill fell to 3-23 and 1-10, as Louie Semona, the Skyhawks' top scorer, finished the game with 13 points.

As Rosenberger, Talbert, and their teammates continue to develop and grow, the Saint Francis University Red Flash looks forward to further successes on the court and an exciting future in the Northeast Conference.

The combination of young talent, determination, and resilience has proven to be a winning formula for the Red Flash. As they continue to navigate the conference standings, fans can expect more electrifying performances from this promising team.

With Rosenberger and Talbert leading the charge, the Saint Francis University Red Flash has demonstrated that they are a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court.