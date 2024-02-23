RBI Directs Examination of Paytm's Request for Third-Party Application Provider Status

India's banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has instructed the National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) to evaluate Paytm parent company One97 Communications Ltd.'s application to become a third-party application provider for other banks. This move comes as Paytm seeks avenues to maintain its operations following regulatory restrictions imposed by the RBI.

Advertisment

Certification Process Initiated for Paytm's Business Migration

The RBI has tasked NPCI with certifying four to five banks where Paytm's business can potentially be migrated. This step is crucial for Paytm to continue offering its services amidst the regulatory constraints imposed by the central bank.

Regulatory Restrictions on Paytm Bank

Advertisment

On January 31, the RBI announced a prohibition on Paytm Bank from accepting fresh credits in its customer accounts or mobile wallets after February 29. This decision dealt a significant blow to Paytm's financial and payments services business, prompting the company to explore alternative measures to sustain its operations.

RBI's Statement on Customer Protection and Payment System Stability

The RBI justified its actions as being in the best interest of protecting customers and ensuring the stability of the payment system. By enforcing regulatory measures, the central bank aims to safeguard consumers and mitigate potential disruptions in the financial ecosystem.

Advertisment

This development highlights the ongoing regulatory challenges faced by fintech companies in India and underscores the importance of regulatory compliance in the rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

In Case You Missed it

Paytm has been facing a series of regulatory challenges from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country’s central bank and financial regulator. The RBI has imposed restrictions on Paytm’s banking arm, Paytm Payments Bank, for violating various norms and rules related to customer verification, governance, and risk management. These restrictions have affected Paytm’s core business operations and growth prospects, as well as its credibility and valuation.

Advertisment

The main issues that the RBI has raised against Paytm Payments Bank are:

Non-compliance with KYC norms : The RBI has found that Paytm Payments Bank has failed to conduct proper Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for a large number of its customers, which raises concerns over potential money laundering and fraud activities. The RBI has also alleged that Paytm Payments Bank has used unauthorised agents and third-party service providers to perform KYC verification, which is against the RBI’s guidelines.

: The RBI has found that Paytm Payments Bank has failed to conduct proper Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for a large number of its customers, which raises concerns over potential money laundering and fraud activities. The RBI has also alleged that Paytm Payments Bank has used unauthorised agents and third-party service providers to perform KYC verification, which is against the RBI’s guidelines. Lack of distance from parent company: The RBI has also accused Paytm Payments Bank of not maintaining a sufficient degree of independence from its parent company, One97 Communications, which runs the Paytm app and other businesses. The RBI has pointed out that Paytm Payments Bank has shared its infrastructure, resources, and personnel with One97 Communications, which creates conflicts of interest and compromises the bank’s governance and oversight.

As a result of these violations, the RBI has barred Paytm Payments Bank from opening new accounts, issuing debit cards, accepting deposits, and offering other banking services until further notice. The RBI has also ordered Paytm Payments Bank to transfer its customers’ funds to other banks within a specified time frame. These actions have severely disrupted Paytm’s payment services, which are the entry point for customers into Paytm’s broader financial ecosystem, including lending, insurance, wealth management, and e-commerce. The regulatory crisis has also eroded Paytm’s market position and investor confidence, as the company’s valuation has plunged by $2 billion in the aftermath of the RBI’s directives.