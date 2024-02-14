Quarterback Shuffle: Battlehawks Waive Tiano, Sparking McCarron Return Speculation

Quarterback Shuffle: St. Louis Battlehawks Waive Nick Tiano Amid Speculation of A.J. McCarron's Return

In a surprising move, the St. Louis Battlehawks have waived quarterback Nick Tiano, who had a respectable performance in the 2023 season. Tiano, drafted in the first round (7th pick) in Phase 7 of the 2023 XFL Draft, completed 20 of 36 passes for 199 yards, with one touchdown, two interceptions, and eight carries for 51 yards in four games.

McCarron's Redemption Arc

The Battlehawks' decision to waive Tiano has sparked speculation about the return of A.J. McCarron, who was previously waived by the team. Head coach Anthony Becht has hinted at a possible quarterback competition, leaving fans wondering if McCarron will make a comeback.

Ben Frederickson, a sports columnist, discussed the potential return of McCarron in his column, noting the excitement and anticipation among St. Louis sports fans.

Kevin Demoff's Unending Criticism

Frederickson also addressed the ongoing criticism of St. Louis by Kevin Demoff, despite being in Los Angeles and still receiving checks from Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

This controversy has raised questions about Demoff's commitment to his new team and his motives for continuing to criticize St. Louis.

St. Louis City SC and the Blues

In other local sports news, the Blues face an uphill battle with only a 19% chance of making the playoffs, according to MoneyPuck.com. Frederickson shared his thoughts on the team's prospects and the challenges they face in the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, St. Louis City SC is gearing up for their national narrative this season, with experts predicting an 'unsustainable' performance. The team's fans, however, remain hopeful and optimistic about their chances.

Celebrating Nick Bolton's Achievements

Lastly, congratulations are in order for former Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton, who has become the lead tackler in back-to-back Super Bowls.

Bolton's impressive achievements serve as a source of pride for the St. Louis sports community and a reminder of the talent that the city has produced.

As the Battlehawks navigate the quarterback shuffle and St. Louis sports teams face new challenges, the resilience and determination of the city's athletes continue to inspire fans and make headlines.

The Battlehawks' decision to waive Tiano and the potential return of A.J. McCarron will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion in the coming weeks, as fans eagerly await the team's next move.

Stay tuned for more updates on the St. Louis sports scene.