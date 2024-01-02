en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Breaking News

Public Appeal to Locate Missing Sean Farrelly: A Community’s United Effort

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Public Appeal to Locate Missing Sean Farrelly: A Community’s United Effort

In a recent announcement, Gardaí have requested public assistance in locating 41-year-old Sean Farrelly, who has been reported missing from his home in Navan, Co. Meath. The last confirmed sighting of Farrelly was on Dublin Road, Navan, in the early hours of Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Farrelly’s Description and Clothing

Sean Farrelly is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a stocky build. He has brown shaved hair and blue eyes. On the day of his disappearance, he was seen wearing a maroon jumper, a blue zipped top, jeans, and white runners–details that could prove crucial in identifying him.

Appeal for Information

The Gardaí are urging anyone who may have information regarding Farrelly’s whereabouts to come forward. They have invited people to contact the Navan Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line. The Gardaí’s appeal extends beyond Navan, with a call to share any relevant information at any Garda station.

The Irish Mirror’s Initiative

In addition to the Gardaí’s efforts, the Irish Mirror has taken an innovative step to expedite the search. The media outlet is inviting people to sign up for their breaking news service via WhatsApp. This service provides the latest headlines and news alerts directly to subscribers’ phones, along with special offers and promotions. The initiative is aimed at casting a broader net for clues and leads that could assist in locating Farrelly.

As the search for Sean Farrelly continues, authorities and the community alike are hopeful for his safe return. The effort exemplifies the power of collective action and the crucial role of public participation in such situations.

0
Breaking News Crime Ireland
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Tragic New Year's Day Fire in Staten Island

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance

By Justice Nwafor

False Alarm at Melbourne Zoo Leads to Momentary Panic

By Geeta Pillai

Investigation Launched Following Children's Tragic Drowning at Burswoo ...
@Accidents · 1 min
Investigation Launched Following Children's Tragic Drowning at Burswoo ...
heart comment 0
2024 Trading Kickstarts: European Markets Poised for Positive Open

By Muthana Al-Najjar

2024 Trading Kickstarts: European Markets Poised for Positive Open
Sterling’s Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack
Akwa Ibom Governor Eno Sets Positive Outlook for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Akwa Ibom Governor Eno Sets Positive Outlook for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
41 seconds
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
47 seconds
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 min
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
1 min
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
2 mins
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
3 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024
3 mins
Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack
3 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack
Akwa Ibom Governor Eno Sets Positive Outlook for 2024
3 mins
Akwa Ibom Governor Eno Sets Positive Outlook for 2024
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 min
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
43 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app