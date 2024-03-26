Vanderbilt Students Protest Removal of Anti-Israel Amendment

Vanderbilt University students are protesting Tuesday after an amendment to the Vanderbilt Student Government Constitution, which would prevent student government funds from going to certain businesses that support Israel, was removed by administration officials from a student ballot in late March. Nearly 30 students crammed into the halls of Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier’s office to hold a sit-in, along with over 30 more students on the steps outside, despite threats of suspension and possible removal from the building.

The student amendment, which garnered over 600 signatures well above the required amount to be put on the student ballot followed guidelines from the national Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement to prohibit the spending of funds on businesses deemed “complicit” in Israel’s post-1967 occupation of part of Palestine. It was proposed by Vanderbilt’s Divest Coalition, a conglomeration of around 20 student organizations and over 1,000 students.

Vanderbilt administration told The Tennessean in a recent statement that the “student-led effort to pass a resolution proposing Vanderbilt Student Government adopt boycott, divestment and sanctions tactics did not move forward because of potential conflict with federal and state laws.” The statement said any activity relating to boycotts from the university could make the university “ineligible for new state contracts and could have existing contracts voided.”

Protest in the Heart of Campus

The statement from Vanderbilt administration raises significant questions about the intersection of freedom of expression, academic autonomy, and legal compliance. The potential for the university to be barred from state contracts underscores the complexity of navigating such political issues within academic institutions.

The protest and the administration's response have sparked a broader discussion within the Vanderbilt community and beyond about the role of universities in political and social issues. As this situation unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor how it influences student activism, university policies, and the broader dialogue around the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.