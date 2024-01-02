Uttar Pradesh Truckers’ Strike Sparks Chaos, Fuel Shortage, and Price Hikes

In a series of events that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh, India, a truckers’ strike in protest against proposed legal reforms for hit-and-run cases reverberated with widespread chaos and panic. The strike, reportedly called off late Tuesday night, incited a frenzy of panic-buying, leading to critical shortages and significant price hikes.

Fuel Stations Teeter on the Verge

Urban centers across the state, including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi, saw long queues at fuel stations as citizens rushed to get ‘full-tank’ refills. The fear of fuel depletion was palpable, and officials from petrol dealers’ associations reported that many fuel stations had run dry or were on the brink of doing so.

Strike Impacts Supply Chain and Raises Prices

The strike also disrupted the supply chain of fruits and vegetables, resulting in price surges of up to 30 percent in some markets. The situation turned particularly grim in cities like Meerut, heavily reliant on supplies from other regions. Essential commodities like onions, garlic, green chillies, and other vegetables witnessed a sharp rise in prices.

Protest Against Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The truckers were protesting the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a legal proposal set to replace the Indian Penal Code. The proposed law includes a provision for up to 10 years of imprisonment for drivers in hit-and-run cases, a term that has sparked significant controversy and opposition.

Public Transportation and Traffic Disrupted

The strike’s impact spilled over to public transportation as well, with e-rickshaws going off the roads in Kanpur, leading to a shortage of milk. Truckers blocked highways in Varanasi, causing significant traffic disruptions, including delays for school vehicles and ambulances. In some instances, the police had to intervene, notably on the Agra Lucknow Expressway, to disperse stone-pelting protestors and restore traffic flow.