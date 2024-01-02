en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Uttar Pradesh Truckers’ Strike Sparks Chaos, Fuel Shortage, and Price Hikes

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Uttar Pradesh Truckers’ Strike Sparks Chaos, Fuel Shortage, and Price Hikes

In a series of events that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh, India, a truckers’ strike in protest against proposed legal reforms for hit-and-run cases reverberated with widespread chaos and panic. The strike, reportedly called off late Tuesday night, incited a frenzy of panic-buying, leading to critical shortages and significant price hikes.

Fuel Stations Teeter on the Verge

Urban centers across the state, including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi, saw long queues at fuel stations as citizens rushed to get ‘full-tank’ refills. The fear of fuel depletion was palpable, and officials from petrol dealers’ associations reported that many fuel stations had run dry or were on the brink of doing so.

Strike Impacts Supply Chain and Raises Prices

The strike also disrupted the supply chain of fruits and vegetables, resulting in price surges of up to 30 percent in some markets. The situation turned particularly grim in cities like Meerut, heavily reliant on supplies from other regions. Essential commodities like onions, garlic, green chillies, and other vegetables witnessed a sharp rise in prices.

Protest Against Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The truckers were protesting the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a legal proposal set to replace the Indian Penal Code. The proposed law includes a provision for up to 10 years of imprisonment for drivers in hit-and-run cases, a term that has sparked significant controversy and opposition.

Public Transportation and Traffic Disrupted

The strike’s impact spilled over to public transportation as well, with e-rickshaws going off the roads in Kanpur, leading to a shortage of milk. Truckers blocked highways in Varanasi, causing significant traffic disruptions, including delays for school vehicles and ambulances. In some instances, the police had to intervene, notably on the Agra Lucknow Expressway, to disperse stone-pelting protestors and restore traffic flow.

0
India Protests Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India to Extend Capital Support Scheme for Discoms, Aims for Power Sector Revitalization

By Dil Bar Irshad

Addressing Panic Buying at Fuel Stations and Clarification on BNS Provisions

By Rafia Tasleem

High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Served

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sikh Community Celebrates 357th Parkash Utsav with Grand Nagar Kirtan in Sunderbani

By Rafia Tasleem

Scheduled Power Outage in Jammu: JPDCL Announces Disruptions on Januar ...
@India · 13 mins
Scheduled Power Outage in Jammu: JPDCL Announces Disruptions on Januar ...
heart comment 0
Skyllence Thwarts Potential Human Trafficking Scheme: A Closer Look

By Dil Bar Irshad

Skyllence Thwarts Potential Human Trafficking Scheme: A Closer Look
Srinagar Embraces Future of Transportation with Electric ‘Red Buses’

By Dil Bar Irshad

Srinagar Embraces Future of Transportation with Electric 'Red Buses'
JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K

By Rafia Tasleem

JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K
Government Greenlights Committee for World-class Amusement Park in Srinagar

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government Greenlights Committee for World-class Amusement Park in Srinagar
Latest Headlines
World News
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
1 min
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
1 min
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
2 mins
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
2 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
2 mins
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
2 mins
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
2 mins
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
2 mins
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
2 mins
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
58 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app