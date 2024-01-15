Unpaid Salaries Ignite Strike at Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s Eco-Green Company

Waves of protest are rippling through the Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s eco-green company in Madhya Pradesh, India. Employees have initiated a strike since January 12, demanding three months of due salaries and three years of unpaid Provident Fund (PF) money. The demonstrators have warned of an escalation, threatening to bring their families into the fray outside the municipal corporation office if their demands are not met.

Addressing the Strike

Additional Commissioner Vijay Raj has attempted to allay the tensions, stating that the salary issue has been resolved for those who submitted their documents. The municipal corporation committee is now shifting its focus to the remaining demands in an effort to quell the strike.

Payment Through Proper Channels

The corporation has assured that the outsourced employees have been paid through the appropriate channels, and the payments for the employees who are yet to submit their documents are pending. This statement has been put forth as a testament to the corporation’s commitment to its employees.

Resolution in Sight?

The committee is reportedly engaged in discussions with the employees, aiming to swiftly resolve the ongoing situation. While the workers’ demands are significant, the corporation’s responsiveness suggests a possible resolution in the near future. However, the outcome of these discussions and the future of the strike remain to be seen.