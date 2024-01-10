en English
University Teachers Associations in Ghana Walk Out of Meeting with FWSC

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
University Teachers Associations in Ghana Walk Out of Meeting with FWSC

In a flagrant display of discontent, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) exited a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC). The abrupt departure signals their dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of sincerity, contempt, and nonchalant attitude of the Employer/FWSC concerning vital discussions about their conditions of service.

A Cry for Respect and Commitment

The bone of contention lies in the alleged gross disrespect and lack of commitment from the FWSC towards the teachers’ quest for betterment of their service conditions. The associations argue that their demands for improved conditions of service have met with indifference, thereby undermining their efforts to champion the welfare of university lecturers.

Threatening to Amplify Their Voices

Both UTAG and TUTAG have expressed their unwillingness to participate in non-productive meetings. They have cautioned that failure to address their concerns might result in an amplification of their grievances. The associations warn of expressing their discontent in a language the Employer/Government would comprehend, hinting at potential actions or protests.

A Red Flag for Future Negotiations

This incident represents a significant setback in the negotiation process between the associations and the FWSC. The walkout of UTAG and TUTAG indicates their growing impatience and disillusionment with the authorities. It remains to be seen how this development will impact future negotiations and what the implications might be for university education in Ghana.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

