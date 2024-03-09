UK Counterterror Official Warns of Anti-Israel Protests Turning Central London into 'No-Go Zone' for Jews

The United Kingdom's counterterrorism commissioner, Robin Simcox, has raised alarm over the escalating antisemitism in central London, particularly during massive anti-Israel demonstrations held weekly by pro-Palestinian protesters. Simcox highlights that the streets have become a "no-go zone for Jews every weekend," with concerns about the safety of the Jewish community.

Rising Antisemitism and Threats to Safety

Simcox describes the atmosphere in Britain since Hamas's October 7 attacks, noting a significant increase in antisemitic incidents, inflammatory rhetoric on social media, and a perceived rise in the terrorism threat. The commissioner also points to the serious threats faced by politicians supportive of Israel, such as Conservative Party MP Mike Freer, who chose not to seek reelection due to concerns for his safety.

Normalization of Radicalization and External Influences

Major demonstrations in London have featured calls for an "intifada," chants implying the destruction of Israel, and glorification of Hamas, contributing to an environment where verbal abuse and antisemitic attacks have become more frequent. Simcox attributes this normalization to a permissive environment for radicalization and suggests that foreign entities, such as Iran sponsoring schools and mosques, contribute to the issue.

Calls for Government Action

While acknowledging the government's efforts to tackle extremism, Simcox urges a focus on groups propagating extremist narratives below the terrorism threshold. He emphasizes the need to address religious and educational institutions' activities, expressing concern that London should not be allowed to turn into a no-go zone for Jews.

Community's Fear and Record Antisemitic Incidents

The head of UK Jewish security group CST, Mark Gardner, echoes concerns about safety, revealing that he and other London Jews avoid the city center during anti-Israel protests. Last month, CST reported a record-high in antisemitic incidents, surpassing previous totals, with the rise initially linked to the Hamas attacks rather than Israel's military response in Gaza.