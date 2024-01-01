en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

Tunisians Protest against Israeli Offensive in Gaza: A Call for Ceasefire

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Tunisians Protest against Israeli Offensive in Gaza: A Call for Ceasefire

In a stirring display of solidarity, a significant number of Tunisians gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in the nation’s capital, Tunis, to voice their protest against the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration, a tapestry of banners and chants, was a call to end the ongoing conflict that has claimed numerous lives and shaken the region to its core.

Messages of Dissent and Demand for Change

The demonstrators held banners with poignant messages such as “What a shame…Gaza under siege” and “Together to stop aggression on Gaza.” In unison, they chanted slogans, fervently calling for the removal of the U.S. Ambassador Joey Hood from Tunisia. Their collective voice, echoing through the streets of Tunis, was a palpable testament to their dissent against the U.S.’s perceived support for the Israeli offensive.

(Read Also: Ennahda Movement Calls for Release of Detained Journalist Amidst Tunisia’s Political Crisis)

A Plea for International Intervention

Tunisian activist, Sanaa Al-Maliki, expressed that the objective of the protest was more than just a display of solidarity. It was a strategic move to exert additional pressure to halt the Israeli offensive. Al-Maliki decried the loss of life and violation of human rights occurring in Gaza, urging Arab and international intervention to secure an immediate cease-fire.

(Read Also: Tunisia Extends State of Emergency Amid Security Concerns and Debate on Democracy)

The Devastating Impact of Conflict

The Gaza health authorities report a chilling toll since the beginning of the Israeli campaign, a response to an attack by Hamas on October 7th. At least 21,822 Palestinians have been killed and 56,451 injured. The conflict, believed to have resulted in the death of around 1,200 Israelis, has left a lasting imprint on the region. Gaza’s infrastructure has been devastated with 60% reported as damaged or destroyed, leading to the displacement of nearly 2 million people. The region now grapples with severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, clean water, and medicine.

As the world watches, the echoes of the Tunis protest reverberate, a plea for an end to the devastation and a call for peace and restoration in the Gaza Strip.

Read More

0
Palestine Protests United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Explosion and Gunfire Rock Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip

By BNN Correspondents

Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Escalating Tensions in West Bank: The Deadly Impact of Israeli Raids

By BNN Correspondents

Israel Plans to Regain Control of Gaza Strip's Border Corridor Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Amidst Conflict, Gaza Strip Launches Child Vaccination Program ...
@Health · 2 hours
Amidst Conflict, Gaza Strip Launches Child Vaccination Program ...
heart comment 0
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd Voices Support for Palestinian Rights & Peace

By Shivani Chauhan

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd Voices Support for Palestinian Rights & Peace
Escalation in Gaza Conflict: Israeli Jets Intensify Attacks, Thousands Dead and Displaced

By Shivani Chauhan

Escalation in Gaza Conflict: Israeli Jets Intensify Attacks, Thousands Dead and Displaced
Gaza conflict
Over 300 Global Organizations Rally for Peace on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Over 300 Global Organizations Rally for Peace on Istanbul's Galata Bridge
U.S. Navy Strikes Houthi Boats, Israel Proposes Aid Corridor Amid Middle East Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

U.S. Navy Strikes Houthi Boats, Israel Proposes Aid Corridor Amid Middle East Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
15 seconds
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
5 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
7 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
8 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
8 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
9 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
11 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
11 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
12 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
32 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
36 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
54 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app